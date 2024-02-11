Wigwe: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Saraki Mourn Access Holdings CEO

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the former Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki have expressed grief over the death of Access Holdings Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Herbert Wigwe who died in a chopper crash in the United States on Friday.

Taking to her X page on Sunday to react to the tragic demise of the Access Holdings PLC CEO, Okonjo-Iweala described Wigwe’s death as terribly sad.

She wrote: “Terribly saddened by the news of the terrible loss of Herbert Wigwe, Group CEO Access Bank @HerbertOWigwe, his wife and son as well as Bimbo Ogunbanjo in a helicopter crash.

“My deepest sympathies and condolences to the Wigwe family, the Ogunbanjo family, Access Bank Group employees and Management @myaccessbank and my younger Brother Herbert’s partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”

Correspondingly, Saraki while reacting to the sudden development said he was “deeply shaken”, describing Wigwe’s death as a loss to the business community in Nigeria.

Saraki wrote: “I’m deeply shaken by the news of the helicopter crash in California that claimed the lives of my friend and brother, Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, his dear wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, alongside two others.

“As we mourn his loss, we must view the passing of Herbert and these prominent individuals not just as a personal tragedy for their families but also as a significant loss for the business community and the nation at large.”

He said the deceased was instrumental in transforming what was once a small commercial bank into one of the top five banks in the nation.