Wigwe: How I Tried Convincing Ogunbanjo –Faleye

Sola Faleye, the Personal Assistant to the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, said the former Chairman of the Nigeria Exchange Group Plc., Bimbo Ogunbanjo, who also died in the ill-fated helicopter alongside Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizy, would have survived if he had succeeded in convincing him not to make the journey.

Faleye, who spoke at the Night of Tributes for Wigwe in Lagos yesterday, disclosed that he chatted with Ogunbanjo some days before the ill-fated crash on February 9. According to him, in the course of the conversation, he told Ogunbanjo that Wig- we would first go to Abuja for a meeting, but he said he would wait until he comes back. Sola, whose name was also on the manifest of the ill-fated chopper, recalled how he approached Herbert to convince the latter to allow him ride with one of the vehicles that was billed to convey the luggage to Las Vegas.

In an emotion laden voice, Faleye added that he told the late Chairman that his master’s movement was not always stable, as he could make detours, mid-air to another country. But Ogun- banjo insisted on making the journey. He stated that he wouldn’t say why he was trying to convince Ogunbanjo not to embark on the journey, adding that he later gave up when he realised it was a fruitless effort trying to convince him.

The late former Chairman of the Nigeria Exchange Group died in the ill-fated chopper flight that crashed near Halloran Springs Rd, in Southern California’s Mojave Desert. His remains were laid to rest at the family compound in Erunwon, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. Meanwhile, also speaking at the Night of Tributes, former Central Bank Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who tried to control his tears, recalled when he met Her- bert 20 years ago when he was an Executive Director in First Bank.

He said when he looked at the financials of Access Bank he knew the bank was set to be one of the big banks in Nigeria. And today, he said Access Bank is now bigger than First Bank. He said he put Herbert in the Trust Fund of his children because he knows if he dies, Herbert will take good care of his children, who he said are ‘many’. He recalled how Herbert made life comfortable for him by allowing him to use the bank’s private jet, vehicles, security and the like.