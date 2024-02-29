Wigwe: Family Releases Burial Programme (See Full Details)

Following the tragic demise of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe, the family of the deceased has released his burial programmes.

In a statement issued by his family on Thursday, Wigwe’s funeral rites will start with the celebration of the professional legacy of the former Access Holdings boss at Eko Hotel in Lagos on March 4.

The funeral will end with an outing service at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers, on March 10.

Also, a combined service of songs will be held on March 7 at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish, Lekki, followed by a Christian wake-keeping at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers.

The combined funeral and private internment service are scheduled for March 9.

New Telegraph recalls that Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in the United States, US, alongside his wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group).

The burial programme reads below:

Celebrating Herbert Wigwe — ” A Professional Legacy”

Monday, March 4, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 2:00 pm-6:00 pm

Celebrating Chizi Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00 am.

Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00 pm

Night of Tributes

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00 pm

Combined Service of Songs

Thursday, March 7, 2024

RCCG, Resurrection Parish,

1 Resurrection Drive, 1st Gate,

Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki

Time: 10:00am

Christian Wake-Keeping

Friday, March 8, 2024

Wigwe University, Isiokpo

6:00 pm

Combined Funeral Service

Saturday, March 9, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00 am

Private Interment Ceremony

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Outing Service

Sunday, March 10, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00 am