Wigwe: Family Releases Burial Programme (See Full Details)

Following the tragic demise of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe, the family of the deceased has released his burial programmes.
In a statement issued by his family on Thursday, Wigwe’s funeral rites will start with the celebration of the professional legacy of the former Access Holdings boss at Eko Hotel in Lagos on March 4.
The funeral will end with an outing service at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers, on March 10.
Also, a combined service of songs will be held on March 7 at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish, Lekki, followed by a Christian wake-keeping at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers.
The combined funeral and private internment service are scheduled for March 9.
New Telegraph recalls that Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in the United States, US, alongside his wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group).
The burial programme reads below:
Celebrating Herbert Wigwe — ” A Professional Legacy”
Monday, March 4, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 2:00 pm-6:00 pm
Celebrating Chizi Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 10:00 am.
Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00 pm
Night of Tributes
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00 pm
Combined Service of Songs
Thursday, March 7, 2024
RCCG, Resurrection Parish,
1 Resurrection Drive, 1st Gate,
Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki
Time: 10:00am
Christian Wake-Keeping
Friday, March 8, 2024
Wigwe University, Isiokpo
6:00 pm
Combined Funeral Service
Saturday, March 9, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00 am
Private Interment Ceremony
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Outing Service
Sunday, March 10, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00 am