Wigwe: Access Bank Warns Customers Against Scammers Soliciting Financial Contributions

Tier 1 lender, Access Bank, has warned its customers against scammers that are using the name of its late Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, to solicit financial contributions. Wigwe, his wife and son, were among six people killed in a helicopter crash in California, United States on February 9.

The late Access Holdings CEO, his wife Chizoba and first son, Chizzy, were buried in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Saturday after a week-long funeral rites that took place in Lagos. However, in emails it sent to its customers yesterday, Access Bank said it had come to its attention, “that fraudsters are exploiting the situation, soliciting financial contributions, and falsely promising giveaways.”

The lender advised its customers not to make any contributions, or give out sensitive information such as their Personal Identification Number (PIN), One Time Password (OTP), Bank Verification Number (BVN) or account details to anyone claiming to represent it.