Wife’s Death: Pastor Kumuyi Declares Revenge Mission Against Devil

The General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, has revealed that the death of his first wife, Abiodun Kumuyi, in April 2009, triggered a new, intense phase of his ministry, which he described as a “Revenge mission” against the devil.

Speaking during the Global Workers’ Conference, the respected man of God said that since his wife’s passing, he has intensified his global evangelical outreach, spreading the gospel across Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large.

“Since the time (of her death), for me to revenge on the devil, I have gone to many places since she left,” Pastor Kumuyi said.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Abiodun Kumuyi passed away at the age of 57 in April 2009, a loss that shook the church and the Christian community in Nigeria.

Recounting the moment of her death, Pastor Kumuyi revealed that he had just finished preaching at the Faith Clinic when he received the call about her passing. According to him, the devil capitalised on his physical absence from home.

“The devil took advantage of my absence from home. I got the call just after ministering at Faith Clinic,” he added.

In a striking declaration, Pastor Kumuyi explained that he chose not to retreat in grief but to advance spiritually, using the loss as fuel for a broader evangelical mission.

Kumuyi, who remarried in October 2010, affirmed that his commitment to ministry has grown even stronger since the tragedy. He highlighted that he has since visited almost all the local governments in Nigeria, travelled to nearly every African country, and ministered across all continents.

“I’ve covered most local governments in Nigeria. I’ve gone to almost all the nations in Africa. I’ve gone to all the continents of the world,” he stated.

This expansion, according to Kumuyi, is a direct response to the loss he suffered—a spiritual strategy aimed at pushing back against darkness and reclaiming souls for God.

