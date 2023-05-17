New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
Wife Tells Court, My Husband Is A Flirt, Chases Anything Under Skirt

court-wife call for divorce says my husbnd is a flirt

Judges gavel and law books stacked behind

A 44-year-old Oluwatoyin Falade has prayed to a customary court in Orile Agege to dissolve her 11-year-old marriage on Wednesday, saying my husband is a flirt.

The claimant, who lived at Tunde Davids Close in Agege, Lagos gave birth to two kids to her husband identified as Segun, with an 11 and 8 years old kids.

According to Oluwatoyin, “My husband is a flirt, he runs after anything under the skirt, I had two girls before I married him, ages 15 and 18.

“They stay with me and I don’t trust my husband because he chases everything in a skirt.”

Oluwatoyin added that her spouse “changes women anyhow” and does not respect her.

The petitioner explained how residents in the neighbourhood  mock her because of the predicament.

New Telegraph gathers that, Segun, a judiciary worker in Lagos State, acknowledged to  infidelity and taking “different women” to the house.

“My Lord, you can see my wife is fresh. She’s not suffering. I bought her a phone recently, I pay the children’s school fees,” he said.

The 46-year-old citizen begged the court not to grant the dissolution, assuring he will make things right if given another chance.

After listening to both parties, the Court President, Adewale Adegoke told them to be peaceful throughout the case.

The matter was adjourned until May 30 for an alternative dispute resolution mechanism (ADR).

