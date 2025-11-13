Wife, Son Of Gabon’s Ousted Leader Given 20- Year Jail Terms In Two-Day Corruption Trial

A court in Gabon has sentenced the former first lady and the son of deposed President Ali Bongo to 20 years in jail following a two day trial.

On Tuesday night, Sylvia Bongo and Noureddin Bongo were found guilty of embezzlement and corruption after a trial that began a day earlier in their absence.

They were both fined 100m CFA francs ($177,000; £135,000), with Noureddin ordered to pay an extra 1.2tn CFA francs ($2.1; £1.6bn) for financial damages suffered by the Gabonese state, reports the BBC.

They were accused of exploiting Ali Bongo’s condition after he suffered a stroke in 2018 to run Gabon for their own personal profit. They denied the charges ahead of their trial, describing it as “a legal farce.”