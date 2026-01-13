Wife Of First Ogun Gov, Lucia Onabanjo, Dies At 100

The wife of the first elected Governor of Ogun State, Chief (Mrs.) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo, has passed away at the age of 100.

According to a statement issued by her daughter, Ms. Bukonla Onabanjo, the late Chief (Mrs.) Onabanjo, who was married to Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, Ogun State’s first elected governor, died on Monday, 11th January 2026.

The statement read, “The family of Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, former Governor of Ogun State, announces with deep sorrow, yet with gratitude to Almighty God, the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

“We thank God for her long and fulfilled life, and for the enduring legacy of love, strength, and faith she leaves behind. May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

Chief (Mrs.) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo was born in 1925 and will be remembered for her remarkable life and dedication to her family.