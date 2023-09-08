Wife Of Driver Killed By Cultists Seeks Justice For Husband

Murder

The widow of a transporter killed by suspected cultist in Ondo State has called on the state government not to allow her husband die in vain, rather the accused should be brought to book. The distraught widow, Iyabo Adebayor said that the death of her husband has created a lot of vacuum in her, his children and the loved ones he Left behind, and that the children are especially finding it difficult to cope.

The suspected killer of Adebayo popularly known as ‘School Boy’ had been arraigned by the state Police Command for alleged murder, cultism, and armed robbery. The bereaved wife said it is painful that everyday the children always ask after their father and always want to know when he would return from where he travelled to.

Widow laments

The widow of Mr. Ayodele Adebayo, killed by the suspected cultist in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State has therefore appealed to the state government to ensure that the suspected killer of her husband face the wrath of the law and shouldn’t be free.

Suspected killer

The 32-year-old suspected cultist, Sulaiman Ayuba, aka Imole, is accused of killing Mr. Adebayo a.k.a School Boy and others while being armed with guns and other dangerous weapons contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The charges preferred against Imole by the Police Prosecution, Inspector Festus Ajibuke read “That you Sulaiman Ayuba Imole and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did parade yourself to be Eiye Secret Cult member and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1) of the Cultism, Secret Cult and similar activities (Prohibited) Act Cap. 39 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Sulaiman Ayuba Imole and others at large between May 25, 2022 and February 24, 2023 at about 3pm at Owo within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire together to commit felony to wit: Murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 6 (a) & (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap. R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004

“That you Sulaiman Ayuba Imole and others at large on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, while armed with guns, cutlasses did kill a driver named one Abubakar Zakari and one Nigeria Army CPL Saidu Baba and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

That you Sulaiman Ayuba Imole ‘m’ and others at large on the same date, time and place within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, while armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, did kill one Ayodele Adebayo Bosede ‘m’ a.k.a School Boy and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Imole was accused of allegedly robbing one Abubakar Zakari while being armed and dispossessed him of valuables worth thousands of naira contrary to and punishable under Section 1, 2 (a), and (b) of the Robbery Firearms laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Court declines plea

However, Chief Magistrate A.O Adedapo did not take the plea of the accused and adjourned the case to when the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) would file its legal advice before the court. However, the family and friends of one of the victims of the suspect expressed fear of tampering with the case file before the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Iyabo, who spoke with New Telegraph on phone alleged that some politicians are working round the clock to ensure that the suspect escapes justice by filing- ing a no case submission in the law court. She said the children and others who depends on the deceased left behind are suffering as a result of the death of the breadwinner of the family.

‘How my friend was killed’

Meanwhile, the deceased driver’s friend, Ayo Abiodun, also appealed to the state government to let justice prevail on the matter. Abiodun on his own raised fears that politicians may tamper with the course of justice and free the suspect facing trial at the court. Abiodun, who said he witnessed the killing of his childhood friend prayed the state government not to allow Adebayo’s death to be in vain.

As his children have no one to take care of them, as they still remain in pain. His words: “He (Adebayo) called me to come and visit him in Owo, so I went there, and we went to have fun in a hotel, not quite long while we were having fun, Schoolboy then saw one guy called Ayuba, he was baffled and told me that we won’t spend much time there, that he did not know what Ayuba came to do there, because Ayuba is a killer that kills around Owo.

“I was really scared as I heard that Ayuba is a notorious killer, immediately I became uncomfortable there, so I told Schoolboy that we should be going home, he then told me that he wanted to go and see Ayuba and ask him why he was in the hotel and how he, Ayuba, knew that he was there. After some minutes, I didn’t see Schoolboy, so I went to check him outside, then I saw Ayuba brought out a gun and shot him. “In few seconds, I found a way to escape and ran for my life.

Then I heard the news after some days that he had been arrested and detained in police custody, and I went there to confront him and accuse him of killing Schoolboy and he couldn’t say anything, then they took us to the Commissioner of Police and I explained everything to him. “I am begging the government not to let Schoolboy die in vain and let justice speak.

I have been hearing that some politicians that he does evil work for have been trying to release him, so I am pleading to the government to please let him go to court and face justice.”

It is an administrative matter-AG

However, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Sir Charles Tiyiloye, has said that the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), works on fact and merit of cases before it. Titiloye said the police duty stop at charging the suspect to court and the case file has been duplicated and sent to DPP.

He said it is in the investigation and other documents attached to the file that would determine the legal advice to be given by the DPP, saying it is an administrative matter that is not based on sentiments. Titiloye added that it is a matter of facts and law that would determine the decision of the DPP and not based on sentiments being raised in some quarters.