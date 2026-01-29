Wife Of Delta Governor, Oborevwori, Launches Measles–Rubella Campaign

The Wife of the Delta State Governor and Founder of the You Matter Foundation, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, has flagged off the Delta State Measles–Rubella Vaccination Campaign, describing it as a critical investment in the health, safety and future of children across the state.

The campaign, which was officially launched on Thursday at Government House, Asaba, is scheduled to run until February 9 and will cover all communities across Delta State.

Speaking through the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Ezinne Catherine Onyeme, at the flag-off ceremony, Deaconess Oborevwori said the exercise was more than a routine health programme, describing it as a deliberate effort to protect families from preventable diseases and strengthen public health outcomes in the state.

“We are gathered not only to launch a vital public health initiative, but also to reaffirm our collective commitment to a healthier, safer and more secure future for the children and people of Delta State,” she said.

Deaconess Oborevwori noted that measles and rubella, though preventable, remain highly contagious and dangerous, particularly for children, with the potential to cause severe complications such as blindness, deafness and even death if not properly addressed.

She said, “The good news is that these diseases are entirely preventable through vaccination. By vaccinating our children, we are strengthening the health security of Delta State and contributing meaningfully to a healthier Nigeria.”

According to her, the Measles–Rubella vaccine will be administered to children aged nine months to 14 years, while routine immunisation services will be provided for children aged zero to 23 months.

She explained that providing children with timely and complete immunisation was a long-term investment in human capital and sustainable development, adding that the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to quality healthcare delivery remains unwavering and a core pillar of the MORE Agenda.

“By giving our children these vital protections, we are investing in their future and giving them the opportunity to live long, healthy and fulfilled lives,” she said.

She further emphasised that the initiative aligns with the MORE Agenda of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration, which places premium value on accessible and quality healthcare for all Deltans.

“This initiative reflects the administration’s unwavering resolve to prioritise the health and well-being of every citizen. It is more than a campaign; it is a vision built on hope, resilience and our belief in the power of collective effort,” she added.

Deaconess Oborevwori called on parents, caregivers, community and religious leaders to actively support the campaign by ensuring that all eligible children are presented for vaccination, while also appealing for cooperation with healthcare workers deployed across the state.

“Together, we can ensure that our children are protected, our families thrive and our communities flourish,” she said.

She also commended the Ministry of Health, the Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency, development partners and frontline health workers for their dedication and commitment to the success of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, warned that measles and rubella are dangerous viral diseases capable of causing severe complications, including pneumonia, blindness, deafness and death, adding that rubella poses a serious threat to unborn children through Congenital Rubella Syndrome when contracted during pregnancy.

The commissioner, who was represented by a Director in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Chris Iwegbu, explained that the vaccination exercise would take place at health facilities, schools, churches and community centres across the state.

He assured that with the commitment of healthcare workers and the support of parents and community leaders, no child would be left unprotected, while commending Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for prioritising healthcare under the MORE Agenda.

In separate goodwill messages, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Efe-Aluta Oniovo; the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Associate Professor Uzochukwu Ofonastasa; the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Mr. Macphison Kenneth; the Nigeria Centre for Well-being and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (CWIN), Venerable Rock Odeka; and other development partners underscored the importance of the Measles–Rubella Vaccination Campaign to child survival and public health security.

The event attracted an impressive array of dignitaries, including the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu; the Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Mininim Oseji; Honourable Commissioners; wives of Local Government Chairmen; as well as nursing mothers and school children, reflecting broad-based support for the vaccination campaign across all segments of society.

The Measles–Rubella Vaccination Campaign is expected to significantly reduce child morbidity and mortality while reinforcing Delta State’s commitment to preventive healthcare and sustainable development.