Wife Of Defence Minister Condoles Late COAS, Lagbaja’s Wife

Share

The wife of the Minister of Defence, Hajiya Magajiya Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has paid a condolence visit to Mrs Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja, widow of Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja at Niger Army Barracks, Asokoro Abuja.

In a statement issued by Mati Ali, the Personal Assistant on Media Media &Publicity to the Hon. Minister further stated that Hajiya Magaji extended her deepest condolences to her family, friends, and deceased colleagues.

“I received the news with a heavy heart,” Hajiya Magajiya said. “Lt. General Lagbaja dedicated his life to defending our nation. May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and give his family courage to bear this great loss.”

Share

Please follow and like us: