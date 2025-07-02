Wife, Mother-In-Law, Cleric, Doctor Jailed Over Lawyer’s Death

The long-running murder case of Godwin Ikoiwak, a senior lawyer with the Akwa Ibom State Government, has come to a dramatic end, with five out of six accused persons convicted for conspiracy and complicity in his killing through poisoning.

Delivering judgment, Justice Bassey Nkanang of Akwa Ibom State High Court 9, sitting in Uyo, sentenced the convicts to a combined 28 years imprisonment.

The sentences were handed down as follows: Mrs. Abasieseabanga Godwin Ikoiwak (the wife) — two years; Mrs. Margaret Patrick Umoh (the mother-in-law) — 10 years; Owoidoho Patrick Umoh (the sister-in-law) — 10 years; Dr. Imoh Johnson — two years; and Rev. Father Gabriel Ekong — four years.

The state had charged the deceased’s wife in 2022 with the murder of her husband, a state counsel at the Ministry of Justice, following disputes over the paternity of his children.

He was allegedly poisoned during a visit to his mother-in-law, the second defendant. Autopsy reports revealed that Barr. Ikoiwak died from organophosphate poisoning, known locally as “Ota piapia.”

His body also bore unexplained injuries to the left eye socket, neck, and wrist. In an alleged attempt to cover up the crime, Rev. Father Mbeke, a family friend, reportedly contacted Rev. Father Gabriel Ekong, administrator of St. Luke’s Hospital, Annua.

Father Ekong then instructed Dr. Imoh Johnson to open a file and issue medical documents falsely stating that the deceased was treated for asthma before his death at the hospital.

In a detailed judgment lasting two hours and 40 minutes, Justice Nkanang found the five guilty, while discharging and acquitting the sixth accused, Dr. Isaac Njoku.

The judge noted that the reduced sentences took into account that the convicts were first-time offenders, as well as their age and health conditions.