Wife, Children Of Kwara Lawmaker Regain Freedom

The abducted wife and two children of Hon. Soliu Ayanshola, the legislator representing Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru in Moro Local Government at the Kwara State House of Assembly have regained their freedom from their abductors.

The development was confirmed by a government source who spoke with journalists on the development on Thursday morning.

The government source who spoke under the condition of anonymity said the trio were freed on Wednesday evening, around 8 p.m., thanks to the covert actions taken by both security agencies and the Kwara State Government.

The source said, “At least five members of the gang that abducted them have also been arrested following discreet intelligence and surveillance works by all the teams involved.”

A close family source who spoke with the platform on a condition of anonymity said “The wife and children were released a few minutes ago, they’ve been reunited with members of the family, they’re safe, hale and hearty.”

New Telegraph reports that the legislator’s wife and two children were kidnapped on Monday during an intrusion by armed assailants into the legislator’s home at approximately 1 a.m.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Police Command said that it has arrested five persons in connection with the abduction.

On Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, had earlier verified the apprehension of individuals suspected to be connected to the abduction of the legislator’s family.