WIEN Applauds Tinubu’s Appointment Of Eyesan As NUPRC Boss

The Women in Energy Network (WIEN), an advocate for gender balance in energy sector leadership, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

In a statement on Friday by Executive Secretary, Engr Asanimo Omezi, to congratulate Eyesan, WIEN President, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, said the appointment was both inspiring and historic.

She noted that it aligns with the organisation’s mission to advance female leadership and expand opportunities for women across the energy value chain.

She described the appointment as a strong signal of inclusive and forward-looking leadership.

She stressed that Eyesan’s professional credentials and track record make her well-suited for the role.

Fatayi-Williams noted that Eyesan is the first woman in Nigeria’s history to lead the country’s upstream petroleum regulatory agency.

She called the development a significant milestone for gender representation in the energy sector.

“Eyesan is an Economics graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) with over three decades of experience at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and its subsidiaries.

She retired in November 2024 after serving as Executive Vice President, Upstream, where she provided strategic oversight of Nigeria’s upstream petroleum operations.

“Her career spans key leadership roles, including Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer and Group General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy.

In these positions, she led the development of NNPC Limited’s Sustainability Framework, strengthened financial discipline, improved cost efficiency, guided mergers and acquisitions policy, and coordinated long-term corporate strategy, budgeting, and capital allocation.

“She also played a central role in engaging government institutions on capital budgets and national development plans.

“One of her notable achievements was leading the commercial dispute resolution of the Escravos Gas-to-Liquid (EGTL) project, which resolved legacy cost issues and secured multi-million-dollar revenues for NNPC and Nigeria,” the statement noted.

Fatayi-Williams said Eyesan’s appointment reflects the federal government’s commitment to stronger governance, inclusive leadership, and a more diverse executive pipeline.

She added that appointing a technocrat of Eyesan’s calibre demonstrates a clear resolve to build a modern, resilient regulatory framework for the petroleum industry.

She expressed confidence that Eyesan’s depth of experience would support the government’s drive for transparency, efficiency, and excellence in upstream petroleum regulation, while pledging WIEN’s continued support for women in energy leadership.

Also reacting, WIEN’s Executive Secretary, Engr Asanimo Omezi, described the appointment as a major step forward for gender inclusion and future-ready leadership in Nigeria’s energy sector.

“Eyesan’s appointment is a clear commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive leadership structure,” Omezi said. “We are proud of what this represents for women across the industry and remain committed to ensuring they have the support, visibility, and opportunities needed to rise.”