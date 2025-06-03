Wielding Big Stick Against Traffic Light Violators

Share

Last week, the Transportation Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) resolved that it would henceforth penalise lawless motorists who violate traffic rules, CALEB ONWE reports

For a long time, some motorists particularly, taxi drivers, bus drivers and motor cyclists in the Federal Capital Territory have driven their vehicles in breach of traffic rules.

The commercial drivers are not alone in the game of violating traffic rules. Some private car owners are usually in the habit of beating the traffic light as they drive through the red light when they ought to stop and give way to traffic on the green lane.

Worse still, are the drivers of vehicles in the convoys of public office holders such as governors, ministers and members of the National Assembly.

These convoys often drive through the city blaring sirens abd flashing the blue and red lights on their security pilot vehicles, chasing away other road users. In fact these VIP convoys have no regard for the traffic lights at road intersections and those behind the wheels drive as if they are above the laws of the land.

These days, it is now a comon sight to find convoys driving against the traffic with their headlamps on fullbeam, forcing those who have right of way to give way to traffic violators ir risk a head-on collision.

All these madness would soon stop if the recent resolution of the Transportation Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration( FCTA) is anything to go by.

The Secretariat said it was disgusting and disturbing seeing the rate at which motorists and other road users violate traffic light rules. It said that it is is now ready to enforce the rules very strictly such that offenders would be dragged to the court to answer for their wrong doings.

Director of the Directorate of Road Traffic Service ( DRTS), Abdulateef Bello, who expressed worries over the continued flagrant violations of traffic lights rules in the capital city, noted that FCT Administration cannot continue to be silent over the situation and lawless motorists would not be allowed to continue to abuse extant laws.

He said that the administration is fully prepared to enforce all the laws and make offenders pay for their misbehaviour.

Bello disclosed that driving against traffic and beating the red light are traffic offences that attract fines as stipulated in the FCT Road Transport Regulations 2023: Regulation 18, No 172- 173.

“The FCT transportation Secretariat has observed with concerns the rate at which motorists drive against traffic and red light violation in the Federal Capital City and Territory.

“The motoring public is hereby warned that henceforth, anyone caught in violation of these traffic offences will have their vehicles impounded and be arraigned before a Mobile Court for prosecution and penalty administration,” he said.

The new resolve seems to have stemmed from public outcry over the way and manner motorists disobeyed traffic rules in Abuja. In some satellite towns such as Kubwa, Karu, Jikwoyi and Gwagwalada, it is almost considered an offence by motorists and commercial motorcyclists to obey the traffic lights.

It is in these satellite towns that you will see a commercial motorcyclist ( also known as Okada rider) approach a traffic light compliant road user, and call the person “wawa” or “ mumu”, meaning the person was foolish to had obeyed the traffic light when it is red.

Inside Abuja gathered that Gwagwalada and Kubwa are the worst hit by this negative bug of traffic violations. It was learnt that even in the city centre, road users who are not very careful at traffic lights interchanges, will go home bearing the brunt of damages which may occur due to violations of traffic lights rules.

A media practitioner, hwho pleaded anonymity, shared a funny but rather absurd experience of how a tricycle rider ( also known as keke rider) approached him at a traffic light where he was waiting for the red light to give way.

The middle-aged man said the Keke rider came close to his car where he was parked because the light was red, alighted from his Keke and said to him:“ Foolish man, leave the road for me if you don’t want to go.

Can’t you see that the road is free? “ “ The Keke rider even had the gut to hit my car and hauled insults at me, simply because I refused to oblige him.

Recalibrating transportation system

Inside Abuja gathered that the Transportation Secretariat has perfected plans to re-calibrate the transportation system of Abuja, to ensure more effective service delivery.

This new policy may also be a response to the incessant demands from residents. Over the years experts, and even residents have yearned for an efficient transportation system in the nation’s capital.

They said that Abuja, as Nigeria’s seat of power, should have a commuting system that will not only satisfy the needs of all classes of people , but also conform with global standards.

According to them, Abuja does not only lack an efficient commuting system, but operates an archaic and unsafe model of transportation.

While efforts had been made by successive governments in the Federal Capital Territory, to address the glaring deficiencies, the desired results appear to have rebaibed elusive.

At a point, efforts at reorganizing the transportation system, introduced a sort of reform that barred mini -buses from commuting into the city centre. The operators of the mini- buses, popularly known as “Araba” were asked by the then government to restrict their enterprise to the satellite towns.

After much resistance, partial and later, total compliance were recorded as the then government, had blamed ooeratirs of these mini buses for promoting insecurity and disorganization in the transportation system.

However, the ban on “Araba” created a vacuum abd hiccups I. The transportation chain. In response to the outcry of the masses over the hardship caused by the ban of the mini buses, the FCTA introduced the long, high capacity buses, otherwise known as “ El’Rufai buses”.

Inside Abuja also gathered that the liberalization of the sector, also brought more private players into the transportation industry with their own coaster buses.

However, while some of the private investors still have their own buses running on different routes and charging exorbitant fares, the “ El Rufai”buses have all gone moribund. Inside Abuja’s findings also showed that in an effort to sanitise the system, the administration had at one time introduced the concept of “ painted taxis”.

This concept was said to be the antidote to the rising incidents of crime associated with the public transportation system. All these measures appeared not to be enough for the kind of system that is equired in a modern city like Abuja.

Some transportation experts have urged the present administration in FCT to quickly recalibrate the Abuja’s transportation system, in order to attain a global status which it desires.

Alhaji Musawa Balarabe, who said he has been in the transportation industry for over 30 years, said the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike should set a standard that will outlive his administration.

Balarabe noted that the reforms introduced in FCT before now, did not work as expected, because there were no laws for enforcement.

He said:“Any reform the minister is introducing now, must get a legal framework that will enable the transportation Secretariat to enforce it. Take for instance, the Park and Pay scheme has not been efficient in Abuja , because there are no strong laws backing it up”.

Current measures

The Federal Capital Territory( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike had already taken the bull by the horns. Wike had at various fora disclosed his intentions to recalibrate the FCT transportation system, and turn it into something that will meet global standards.

Obviously, the Minister has never been impressed by the kind of transportation system he met on ground in Abuja. Inside Abuja learnt that to end the menace of ‘ one-chance’ robbery syndicates, Wike ordered the FCT Police command to tighten up their operations.

Though, the menace has not abated, the crack down on them by security agencies, has been very massive. The FCT Police had on several occasions, paraded suspected one-chance robbers, who were later handed over to legal procedures.

Inside Abuja learnt that the completed Mabushi and Kugbo bus terminals and the one under construction at the Central Business District, are part of measures by FCT to reposition the transportation system in Abuja.

Share