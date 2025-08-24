Widows’ Enrollment In Delta Health Insurance Hits Over 2.6m

The Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC), has registered the 10,000 widows that were recently empowered under the Widows Welfare Scheme with monthly stipend by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

This came as the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) during the Quarterly Stakeholders Meetings on Disability Inclusion – an European Union (EU) and the Christian Blind Mission (CBM) co-funded initiative, being championed by TAF-Africa in collaboration with the Disability Rights Advocacy Inclusive Development (D-RAPID) and the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPED) in the state, demanded for inclusive slots in the monthly stipend and health insurance.

Prior to this, the Commission had announced the registration of over 2.6 million persons to boost the free maternal healthcare delivery of the Govemor. By absorbing 10,000 widows, it brings the database registration to over 2,610,000.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission, Olorogun Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, in Asaba yesterday while receiving a delegation from the Delta State Social Investment Programme, led by the Executive Assistant to the Governor, Chief Isioma Okonta, said all necessary modalities had been put in place to absorb them.

He said the process would be completed within two weeks to enable beneficiaries to begin to access healthcare services, adding that the scheme was established to provide quality healthcare for vulnerable groups in the society, including widows.

He said, “The watchword of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is that access to affordable and quality healthcare should be regarded as a right and not a privilege, especially for the most disadvantaged persons.”

He lauded the unwavering support of the Governor and his commitment to improving the well-being of vulnerable populations in the state.