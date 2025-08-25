Widow Using Fake Pregnancy To Traffic Cocaine Arrested By NDLEA In Lagos

A 50-year-old widow and fashion designer, Mrs. Ifeoma Henrietta Ezewuike, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), following an attempt to traffic 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, using fake pregnancy as a facade to escape scrutiny and detection.

The widow, who is a mother of one and proprietress of Golden Star Creation, a fashion outfit in Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos State, was arrested at a bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba area of the state on Friday, August 22, while attempting to move the cocaine consignment to customers in Abuja.

A follow up operation at her house in Ago Palace area led to the recovery of 200 grams of cutting agent used in the production of a strain of cocaine. In her statement, Ezewuike claimed she inherited the criminal trade from her husband who died two years ago, while she has been in the fashion business for 20 years.

In a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the agency said not less than90 parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 48.6kg, imported from the United States of America and concealed in three cartons of kitchen sink were intercepted at a courier company in Lagos on Tuesday, August 19, by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI).