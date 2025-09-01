Widow Seeks Court’s Intervention To Retrieve Disputed Husband’s Land

A widow, Mrs Aduke Fasan and her children have approached an Abuja High Court in the Federal Capital Territory seeking justice over their 2,500-square-meter family plot locked in dispute with the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Olayide Owolabi Aderemi.

Located in Kaura District, Abuja, the Fasan family maintained that the disputed land was secured by their late patriarch as far back as the year 2000. Documents obtained by journalists showed that the land with Statutory Right of Occupancy No FCT/ABU/OD.700 located at Plot 900, Kaura (B11) District, FCT measuring 2,500 square metres was originally allocated to the Fasan family on February 2, 2000 The original papers were said to have been stolen from the widow’s husband in 2004.

The development prompted the family to depose to an “affidavit of loss” and also made newspaper publications for re-certification. It was gathered that the widow’s husband subsequently made an application to AGIS for re-certification of Rights of Occupancy dated December 13, 2004.

Application for Certified True Copies of the original documents was also made through the law firm of C.E Manag and Co. on April 29th, 2005. But since the filing of the application by the family, nothing was heard from AGIS, a development that made the law firm of C.E Manag and Co. to write a reminder letter dated August 21, 2006.

Following the reminder letter by the law firm, findings revealed that the Director of Lands in AGIS subsequently conveyed an approval to the application through a letter dated September 22, 2008.