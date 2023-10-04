Widow Raises Alarm Over Release Of Husband’s Suspected Killer

The widow, family, and friends of a slain driver, Ayodele Adebayo Bosede have raised the alarm over the release of his suspected killer by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice.

The wife of the deceased said the release of suspected cultist, Sulaiman Ayuba Imole by the DPP has led to panic among family members and friends who feared reprisal attack by the released suspect.

Speaking with reporters from her hideout yesterday, Iyabo said since the suspect has been released by the government, he has been threatening to deal with those behind his detention by the law enforcement agent.

The 32-year-old suspected cultist, Sulaiman Ayuba Imole had been accused of allegedly killing Mr Ayodele Adebayo Bosede a.k.a school boy, and others while being armed with guns and other dangerous weapons contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The charges preferred against Imole by the Police Prosecution, Inspector Festus Ajbuke read “That you Sulaiman Ayuba Imole ‘m’ and others at large on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did parade yourself to be Eiye Secret Cult member and thereby committed an offense, contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1) of the Cultism, Secret Cult and similar activities (Prohibited) Act Cap. 39 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Sulaiman Ayah Imole ‘m’ and others at large between 25/5/2022 and 24/2/2023 at about 1500hrs at Owo within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire together to commit felony to wit: Murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable Section 6 (a) & (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap. R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004

“That you Sulaiman Ayuba Imole ‘m’ and others at large on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, while armed with guns, cutlasses did kill a driver named one Abubakar Zakari ‘m’ and one Nigeria Army CPL Saidu Baba and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

Imole was accused of allegedly robbing one Abubakar Zakari while being armed and dispossessed him of valuables worth thousands of Naira contrary to and punishable by Section 1, 2 (a), and (b) of the Robbery Firearms laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Chief Magistrate A.O Adedapo did not take the plea of the accused and adjourned the case to when the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) would file its legal advice before the court.

However, the DPP in its report filed a no case to answer to all the charges preferred against the accused making him walk away from the long arm of the law.

The widow of the deceased and a witness to the crime, Mr Ayo Abiodun said their initial fear that the suspect might walk away free because of political influence has come to pass.

They however called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to rearrest the suspect to answer to the charges of killing the breadwinner of the family.

Iyabo added that the children and dependants the deceased left behind are suffering as a result of the death of the breadwinner of the family.