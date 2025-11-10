Widow Of Late President Shagari Dies At 89

The death has occurred of Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari, the last surviving widow of the late Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Hajiya Sutura passed away on Monday, November 10, 2025, after a prolonged illness. A family source announced the passage of the last surviving wife of the former Nigerian President.

A statement signed by Captain Muhammad Bala Shagari, the eldest son of the former President and Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, revealed that Hajija Sutura died at exactly 3:00 p.m. at the age of 89.

He said, “With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari, the last surviving wife of former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari GCFR, Turakin Sokoto.”

According to him, Hajiya Sutura was an embodiment of grace, humility, and quiet strength who lived a life defined by dignity.

He said details of funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.