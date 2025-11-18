Widow Of Ex-Guber Candidate, Akingboye Denies Complicity In Husband’s Death

Christy Akingboye, widow of the late Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the November 2024 Ondo State election, Bamidele Akingboye, has denied allegations suggesting she played any role in her husband’s death. She described the claims as cruel, false, and part of a deliberate attempt to smear her and her children.

Speaking in Lagos, Christy recounted a turbulent five-year battle with her husband’s declining mental health and the emotional strain it placed on the family. She said she chose to remain silent after his death to protect his dignity, their children and grandchildren, and to guard against stigma.

According to her, Bamidele was diagnosed with bipolar manic disorder in 2019, a condition that led to severe manic episodes, suicidal tendencies, and erratic behaviour. She said the illness worsened under the pressure of political campaigns, heavy debts, and sleepless nights.

“He was my friend. I didn’t just lose a husband; I lost my better half,” she said, describing their marriage as close and deeply emotional.

She narrated earlier incidents, including two major episodes in 2019—one in which her daughter prevented him from jumping off their balcony and another in Dubai where police had to take him to a psychiatric facility. She listed hospitals in Lagos, Dubai and Abuja where he received treatment, noting that the family kept his health struggles private to protect him.

Christy also disclosed that her husband’s financial distress aggravated his condition. Days before his death, he reportedly shared a long list of debts—some amounting to hundreds of millions of naira—and expressed fear that creditors might involve law enforcement agencies.

She said she deliberately chose not to reveal his suicide attempts, including the final incident that led to his death, to avoid cultural stigma and preserve his political legacy. “In our society, suicide is something people weaponise. I didn’t want my husband remembered that way,” she said.

Trouble began when her stepson, Samuel Akingboye, accused her of killing his father. Christy said she expected him to step in as a stabilising figure after the tragedy, but instead, “he went the route of blackmail, fabrications and media attacks.”

She accused him of circulating doctored photographs suggesting domestic abuse and murder. Displaying what she said were genuine mortuary images, she insisted her husband had no bruises, cuts or injuries. “To my shock, they used AI to paint blood on his face. The real pictures show nothing like that,” she said.

Christy also criticised the initial police handling of the case, alleging bias and compromise. She claimed investigators failed to visit crucial locations, inspect his room, or review medical records before arresting her and her children, who were detained for three days.

After she petitioned higher authorities, the case was reassigned, and a new investigation team reportedly conducted a more thorough review, visiting relevant parts of the house, the balcony and neighbouring properties. One revelation, she said, was the existence of a second CCTV camera covering the balcony, but its footage had been overwritten because the first team failed to act promptly.

Her confidence, she added, was shaken again when the case was returned to the original police unit. She narrated repeated summonses, her children’s distress over potential detention, and what she believed were efforts to force a murder narrative without forensic evidence.

Christy described the family’s ordeal last Friday when she and her children were escorted to Panti after assurances they would not be detained. “Over 20 armed officers were waiting. If I hadn’t prepared my children mentally outside, they would have panicked,” she said.

She also questioned the continuous presence of her stepson at police formations long after being told the case had been transferred. “He has been going to Panti every day. What is he doing there?” she asked.

Despite her misgivings about the investigation, Christy said she hopes the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will objectively assess the matter once the police forward their file.

“My hands are clean. God knows the truth. I have nothing to hide,” she said. “He was my friend. I fought for his life for years. His children saw the episodes, they know what happened. They all need therapy after this.”

She urged authorities to prioritise her late husband’s medical records and long-standing mental health struggles, saying only a fair and thorough review can bring closure.

“I didn’t kill my husband,” she said. “I loved him and stood by him through everything. I only want the truth to prevail.”