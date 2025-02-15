Widow launches foundation in husband’s memory, empowers students in Lagos

Share

A social worker at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Mrs Hilda Sasere has launched the Sasere Olukayode Humanitarian Initiative (SOHI) in memory of her late husband.

Sasere, who unveiled the initiative at her late husband’s one year remembrance at the Chapel of Transfiguration in LUTH, Idi Araba, empowered some indigent secondary school students and presented some gifts to the university of Lagos Staff school ( LUTH Annex) pupils.

She said that Mr Sasere, a retired Assistant Director of Finance from LUTH was passionate about helping women, children and less privileged before his passing on Feb. 12, 2024.

The founder, who noted that the initiative was to support women and children in the society, said that it would outlive her and children.

She said that the support would include helping the less-privileged women and children accessing medical treatment, education, as well as rehabilitation of victims of drug abuse, domestic violence among others.

The widow said that four identified indigent secondary students benefitted a cash grant of N50, 000 each at the official launch of the initiative.

Mrs Sasere, who recounted events and last moments of her last husband before passing, appreciated friends and families for all the support.

She said: “I am grateful for the kind of person he was and for the impact made. I am thankful for how well he lived, not how long; how impactful his life was and how much of good memories we have to share after his demise. Today’s launch is just to make it official. He has been a very generous man. We have a family tradition whereby every year, we go out to support children, widows and women and give to under privileged in the social.

