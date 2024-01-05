Widow Alleges Harassment, Threats to Life Over Property

…Seeks Sanwo-Olu, IGP’s Intervention

A widow, Madam Muniratu Saka-Itogbe (nee Ab- dulsalam Balogun), has raised the alarm that some persons are bent on forcefully taking over her property, call- ing on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to come to her rescue. Mrs Saka-Itogbe alleged that a new building is presently being erected on her property located at No 24, Olojo Drive, Ojo Town, Lagos State. She is accusing one Ghalib Er- infolami (aka Adakeja), the incumbent Balogun of Ojo and Goke Ayilara, another of conspiring with some interests within Saka-Itogbe family to deny her of her right because of their closeness to the palace of the monarch of the town.

The widow, a septuagenarian, is also alleging threat to life, saying her children are also being harassed by Erinfolami’s aides over the matter which according to her, had been in contention since last year. However, in his reaction, Erifolami said Muniratu was being economical with the truth, challenging her to back her claims of ownership of the said property with valid documents. But, Muniratu said as a widow, she had been surviving from the little proceeds she receives as rent from a house she erected on the property and lived in for about 40 years.

Also backing Muniratu’s claim, her daughter, Mrs Tawa Alege (nee Balogun), who recalled that in November 2022, matters over the property were taken to the palace of the Olojo of Ojo, who, after series of interventions and deliberations, directed that no party must trespass on the said property until all contentious issues were fully resolved. Recounting her ordeal, Muniratu said about two years ago, she decided to move out of the building having lived there for over four decades, ostensibly to put the property on lease. She said while they were still shopping for a befitting leaser, Erinfolami and Ayilara started making secret moves to sell off the land, hence she had to make a formal report at Olojo’s palace as well as Zone 2, in Alagbon.

In his response, Ghalib Erinfolami described Muniratu’s claims as tissues of lies, saying the property in contention dates back over five decades ago. “If she (Muniratu) claims to be the owner of the property, let her show you her receipt and survey plan.” He continued: “Munirat lied that she bought the land from my father. The land in question did not belong to my father. It was a family land owned by Saka-Itogbe.