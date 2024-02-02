Widespread Poverty: Challenge for Richest Nigerians

“For the poor shall never cease out of the land: Therefore, I command you.’ You shall open your hand wide to your brother, to the poor and the needy in your land” – Deuteronomy Chapter 15 verse 11( New Kingdom version)

Back on November 4, 2003 the screaming headline news item on the front page of the ‘Mid- week’ tabloid, as culled from ‘Hallmark’ newspaper was the long list of the avariciously rich Nigerians who had deliberately stashed the staggering sum of N241.6 trillion in foreign vaults. The implication was to use their mostly ill-gotten wealth to grow the economy of foreign nationals, at the expense of fellow Nigerians. But do they really care about the poor? That was some 20 years ago! Expectedly, the list paraded those who had ‘served’ our beloved country as one political appointee or the other. Not left out of course, were the names of top military brass, both retired and those still serving as at then. Yet, the poverty rate in Nigeria that same year stood at 55.90 % of the population that lived on less than $1.90 a day, as obtained from Nigeria Poverty Rate – Historical Data.

Subsequently, according to Macrotrends data, between 2004 and 2010 the poverty rate in Nigeria rose by 22% ( from 58.05% in 2004 to 70.80% in 2010). Ordinarily, such startling statistics ought to have pricked the conscience of the so called political leaders. But a year later in 2011 when the Statistician General of the Federation,Dr. Yomi Kale openly lamented the soaring poverty level in the country, with some 100 million citizens living on less than one dollar a day, our 109 ‘patriotic’ senators acquired brand new Toyota Cruiser SUV cars cumulatively valued at N1.7 billion to satisfy their ego. Do they really care about us? Of course, they do not care a hoot. And that explains why some 12 years later, precisely in 2023 the sleazy scenario was repeated. Our new crop of ‘patriotic’ lawmakers smiled home, with each of them cruising around with SUV vehicle worth N160 million.

When voices of outrage were raised against such display of conscienceless disregard for the poor in the country, their argument was that the roads leading to their communities are riddled with potholes; as if it has become the duty of the helplessly poor citizens to fix our increasingly decrepit infrastructure. That is Nigeria for you! For such to have taken place at a time the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) survey revealed that 63% of Nigerians,-133million people- were rated poor shows how dysfunctional the type of democracy we practise here in Nigeria really is. In fact, the World Bank report indicated that the number of poor rose from 95 million in 2021 to that figure in 2023. In addition,on June 23, 2023 the World Poverty Clock- which is a tool to track poverty progress worldwide- put the figure of the extremely poor citizens at 71 million.

But do the political leaders really care about us? No they do not. With increasing insecurity, kidnapping for ransom almost a daily occurrence, inflation rate escalating to 29%, exchange rate hovering at N1,460 to a dollar as at the time of writing this piece, there is cause for serious concern. Added to the cost of food items and sundry consumables soaring be- yond the reach of the common man and youth unemployment escalating to 33% Nigeria is literally sitting on a keg of gun powder. Worse still, many of the multi-national manufacturing companies that once employed hundreds of thousands of our agile youths are exiting the country in droves. But what is the way forward out of this thorny economic forest? That is the million naira question. With all sense of humility, yours truly hereby calls on Mister President to muster the political courage to go back to where he met the country as at May 29,2023 and please return the fuel subsidy, while reining in those involved in the scandalous misappropriation of such funds.

The palliatives are not impactful. They are a pittance; indeed more or less like a drop of water in the vast ocean of mass misery. Similarly, he should also return the situation of the tuition fees for the public tertiary Institutions, including universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, back to the status quo. With fees rising between 100 % to 300 % how many parents can afford to send their children to school, while grappling with high cost of living? Bluntly put, this is not the time to tax the poor to satisfy the epicurean tastes of the rich Nigerians. No! To tell ourselves the bitter truth, this moment calls for the rich to make the needed sacrifices to lift the quality of life of the increasing number of poor Nigerians. Our political leaders should agree to be placed on half salaries, for the time being. Such is the scary economic situation as at today that the middle class has been wiped out. That perhaps explains why the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC is asking for a minimum wage of four hundred thousand naira, N400,000 as N200,000 is no longer adequate to meet the basic needs of the average Nigerian.

In a similar request, one is also calling on the multi-millionaires and billionaires amongst us to stretch out their hands wide and give, because the needy will always be here with us, as aptly reflected in the introductory quote. So far,one must commend the likes of Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, T.Y. Danjuma, Folorunso Al- akija for their golden heart; with the noble act of charity through their dif- ferent Foundations. For instance, the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has donated to victims of natural disasters, built schools and hospitals as well as supported several international charity organizations in their bid to eradicate poverty. Similarly,Femi Otedola in 2019 paid off loan debts of 400 graduating stu- dents and in 2023 donated N1million each to 750 students of Augustine University Ilara-Epe.

Apart from the T.Y.Foundation releasing N3bn to some Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOs, it has assisted in women empowerment, providing safe drinking water, supported the implementation of 290 projects across the country that have improved on the quality of life of eight million Nigerians While Folorunso Alakija with her Rose of Sharon Foundation has empowered over 5,000 widows and their children on skills acquisition, the Tony Elumelu Foundation TEF in 2010 championed entrepreneurship for youth across Africa with $100 million. The salutary aim is to identify,train, mentor and fund 10,000 Africans. Praise-worthy, are they not? Of course, they are because they truly care for the needy members of the society. By so doing, they have saved millions of precious lives out of the pitiable pit of poverty, suicide and shame, courtesy of the billions in naira freely offered to charity.

Going forward, now is the time for the government through its policies, programs and projects to make the provision of an enabling environment for industrialization to thrive, while emphasis should shift to small and medium scale enterprises. That will certainly act as catalyst for youth employment, boost economic productivity and eventually reduce mass poverty in the land.