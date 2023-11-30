Widening Gap Between Rich, Poor, Pushing Nigerians Into Criminality – LAUTECH Don

Professor of Philosophy and pioneer Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Temisan Ebijuwa, has opined that many people in Africa are disconnected from the state because the scarce resources of the state are not evenly distributed.

While delivering the first Faculty lecture entitled: “Sartrean Existentialism And Yoruba Philosophy: Interrogating Diverse Paths To Freedom And Human Destiny”, the don said yesterday that there was a wide gap between the rich and the poor, leading to a state of anomie with consequences such as kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen and farmers clashes, ethnic conflicts, poverty and diseases.

He nevertheless noted that while the debilitating conditions orchestrated by the misrule of “our political elites can generate some sorts of despair, this is not sufficient for people to result to fatalistic attitude” According to him, there is hope in re-writing individual destiny based on the choices made, because “one right choice can affect the future of man and his neighbour”.

As a way out to make meaningful living possible, the Prof noted that Africans in general and Nigerians, in particular, should create the type of life they desire for themselves because “Freedom and choice are essential to the pursuit of self-discovery and the determination of life`s meaning and social fulfillments.”

Lamenting the “near collapse of the spirit of intellectual inquiry in our universities which has shifted the conversation into what some of us have called the growing need for stomach infrastructure occasioned by the despair and frustration our political leaders have brought to bear on our collective realities”, the University don stated that there exist confusion and frustration in the country as people only think about surviving in a country flowing with milk and honey due to inability to make ends meet.

In his remarks, the acting Vice Chancellor, Professor R. O. Rom Kalilu represented by Professor Ogunleye Olaosebikan stated that the faculty was breaking significant records in the institution and setting the ball rolling for more academic excellence.