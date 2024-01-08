Why zoning is cardinal in Edo guber election, by Onolememen

What is the motivating factor for joining the Edo gubernatorial race?

Well, it is no longer news or hearsay that I’m interested in the gubernatorial election in Edo State. Like somebody asked me recently, why did you just take the decision? The truth is the past four gubernatorial contests in Edo State, I’ve always been interested in it and about three times, I was prevailed upon by the leadership to let it go to other persons. Sometimes, grudgingly we just accept but I believe this is the right time because as it were, you can see we are all of the same age bracket. So, we don’t have any limitations. Really, it is my intention and it’s something I have thought about for the past 15 years. So, that will tell you that there are four cycles of election. Having said that, I also believe that this is the best time in a sense for this project to crystallize because whether you like it or not, we have come of age. So, my driving force for this project is the fact that governance in Nigeria has not really been stellar because we’re going from frying pan to the fire every now and then.

By now, one would have expected that in terms of governance, Nigeria would have been much better than what it is. And as somebody who has been in government and who knows the purpose of government, I believe that with my experience in the government that I have served either as executive director of Petroleum Trust Fund, or under President Olusegun Obasanjo when I was Minister of State for Defence, where I had a lot of activities within and outside the Nigerian boundaries in quest for Nigeria’s sovereignty. If you look at the space, you’ll discover that so many people are populating the space without any iota of experience in governance. Governance is a very serious matter. It is not a place for every person, you know, in the country, as it were. However, you cannot limit participation in governance. I believe that despite all that, if we are to excel in what we do in governance, people with requisite experience should be sought out. Unfortunately, in our country, that is not done. I have looked around the country and the present dispensation, and I know that given the opportunity, I will be able to do things differently. So, that is why I threw my hat into the ring in order to be able to be nominated and in order to win the ballot when the time comes, and do the right things that Nigerians will be proud about.

The issue of zoning is very topical in this election in Edo State. Can you share your thoughts on what role you think the issue of zoning should play in this election?

From what I can say, zoning is cardinal in this forthcoming election. We are talking about that because when it started in Edo State, the majority of the stakeholders were asked to come to a round table, and agree on the formula, so that the process is not rowdy. At that time, it was agreed that the most populous senatorial district would take the first shot. That was when Lucky Igbenedion became the governor of Edo State, and of course, leadership having taken that position, we all queued behind and worked for the candidate and the candidate won. That is Edo South. At the end of Igbinedion’s tenure, you will recall that there was a little bit of antagonism that even the Edo South wanted to come back to it. However, they prevailed upon them not to do such a thing; that it was not just that they have the population but that we all came from a common source and we are brothers and we should relate to each other that way. After much preaching, it now came to Edo Central with Governor Oserheimen Osunbor although his tenure was truncated by the court. Then, it went to Edo North and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole came on board and he ran with it for two terms. Having said that; we have accepted the process of zoning and counterzoning like we have experienced. Going by this zoning, it has fallen upon the Edo Central senatorial district where I come from. And we truly believe that looking back and seeing what it has been, it is only fair that Edo Central is given the opportunity to fly the flag of the party in the coming gubernatorial contest and I also share that belief. Having looked at the possibilities, I came to the conclusion that it is a venture I really want to partake in.

You’ve said that it is only fair for Edo Central to have it. How are you working towards that? Edo Central has always been a PDP district until this present senator who defeated Clifford Odus. Looking at the array of people coming out from the senatorial district; have you all sat down as people from the area to see how you can trim the number to maybe one or two?

You know that we have not been quiet on this. There have been a lot of consultations in this direction. We believe that at the appropriate time, we’ll come to that point where we’ll be able to showcase one particular candidate for the office.

Beyond the experience you talked about, Nigerian politics is also revolving around godfatherism, and in Edo politics, godfatherism always plays out. Do you belong to a particular group?

The party is one party and we all belong to the same umbrella if you permit me to use that word. Within the party, we see ourselves as one. We may have come from different senatorial districts in the state but the interactions we have had is such that there is no acrimony between those of us from one particular senatorial district and the others. There may be differences, and in a political context, there are always differences but we are managing the process in such a way for us to understand each other and see the need for us to do away with acrimony. At the end of the day, whatever the outcome, we will all agree on it.

Did you declare interest because you perceived that it’s going to be zoned to Edo Central?

I have just said that for the past four contests, I have always been interested in it but I’ve never been lucky to this point, but I believe this is my time, this is the right time. There are some of our leaders, those who have been governors in the past, some of them will tell you the role I have played in their ascendancy to the office of governor of Edo State.

How far have you gone in reaching out and what do you want to offer that is different from what previous governors offered?

There are quite a lot of things to offer. Some of them are similar, some of them are different. That is something that is a work in progress right now. And for us, it’s like the secret of a trade. We don’t go to the town hall and start reeling them out because when the time comes to really showcase those areas, you will be shocked that some people have also gone that way because of access to classified issues. So, because of that, you hardly see politicians talking about that in a gathering like this, but suffice it to say that everyone comes with his own idea about governance. At the end of the day, it is how it resonates with the people that would tell those who would take the day hopefully. Beyond that, there are other indications, like we always say in our country, that that in itself will not be enough to give you the ticket. So, as politicians we are working with as many people as possible from different senatorial districts in order to get their buy-in into our project. And we’re doing that right now.

You said that in the past, you were prevailed upon to step down for other aspirants. Should the same thing play out this time, would you be willing to concede one more time?

Well, it depends on the situation. If there’s merit in it, well, I don’t know I don’t have any such situation right now. In times past when we had that, we were always told that we should wait for our turn. And we believe that our turn is now. In 2007, I was number one while Osunbor was number three. But I had to step down for him, he eventually won and was in office for 18 months until Oshiomhole came in.

From what has been coming out of Edo State; there is no doubt that the political terrain is quite tough. How will your politics be different from what we’re seeing right now in Edo?

You know, everyone always has the opportunity to play the game differently. For me, first and foremost, I’ll put the people first so as to get their buy-in. Secondly, I will make a difference particularly in the areas we’re lacking in the state. These are cardinal points for me, these are cardinal points that one has to, focus on issues in a way that has never been done. T h e n m o r e importantly, I will be focusing on human development and infrastructure development. If you look at the country as it is today, you’ll agree with me that we still have a lot of work to do because after all, the purpose of government is the pursuit of happiness for the greater majority of the people and the only way you can bring that about is if you are heavy on infrastructure development, if you are heavy in human development. These are the two areas where the people will benefit. And more often than not, people relate with these things. I’m focusing on them because I know it is the right thing to do. There are other things in government that we still have to do but these ones are cardinal as far as I’m concerned because once the people benefit and they are able to have a good living, then they’ll be at peace. What people want really is not too much. They want to be able to put food on the table of their families. They want to be able to take their children to school. They want to be able to enjoy the good life, they want at the end of whatever they’re doing to have gainful employment and these are areas where I’m focusing on. During the campaign, I’m going to rein it in on everyone and I believe that it will resonate with the people. Like I emphasised recently, I am providing leadership which is lacking today in Edo. Out of seven years of the current governor, five years have been spent fighting battles. I will not do that.

You are a founding mem- ber of the PDP and all your political life, you have spent it in the PDP but here you are, gunning for the ticket of the APC. Can you let us into why and what advantage you think that confers on your ambition? Then secondly, can you assess the Edo State gov- ernment? What do you think is wrong that you’re coming to fix that the present governance in Edo is lacking?

It’s true that I have been a member of the PDP up to 2023. Something happened that I just couldn’t relate with. Right from the beginning of 2023, I set out to run for the Edo Central senatorial position and I won the primary in a very stylish way. I got 90 per cent of the votes and the remaining 10 per cent was shared by about five others. But at the time I thought it was all over, the governor of the state had come in and he was supporting somebody who didn’t even partake in that primary to take over the office. Initially, we thought it was a joke, so we went to court. We went to the High Court. From the High Court we went to the Court of Appeal and from the Court of Appeal we went to the Supreme Court. Funny enough, they gave them judgement. For me, that was a breaking point. And I didn’t accept to go further from that point because it was one too many. That was what happened. And in any case, APC and PDP, all of us were in PDP before in Edo State. I’m telling you the truth. Many of them are people we have done things together with politically. So, when we are together, we don’t discriminate against each other because we always are one. So, because of that, and it is the same characters you are also dealing with, you are playing with, so you don’t feel as if you’re a newcomer. We’re all comers as it were. That is that. Then beyond that, we’ll have no problem talking to each other. We can combat each other, we can go to each other’s constituency and talk to the people. Edo people are smart people and they know where their bread is buttered. I have made serious consultations in the three senatorial districts and I’m satisfied with those consultations. It is the satisfaction that I got from that exercise that is what is pushing me out now.

Still on consultation; have you met with Oshiomhole because his boys are also showing inter- est from Edo-North? Secondly, are you really known at home?

First and foremost, I’m well known in all the local governments. Number two, by training, I act more than I talk. My actions speak for me. So I’m not the traditional politician who just talks and talks and takes no action. I’m full of action, that’s the way I was trained. I’m an architect, and a project manager. That’s my background. God has given me the opportunity to display these skills, either in agencies of the federal government, or outside the country representing Nigeria and all that or in the military to glorify His name. In all the opportunities I got, I’ve made good use of them and this will not be different. I’m somebody who is very passionate and the people are always at the heart of my actions. People who know me will tell you that. Well it is our responsibility to do what we have to do. We’ll do whatever we’re able to do to the best of our knowledge and I will leave the rest to God Almighty.