Why Yul Edochie May Lose His Children Ownership – Journalist

A Nigerian journalist, Wisdom Nwedene has explained why Yul Edochie may lose his children if he retrieves the bride price of his first wife, May Edochie, who hails from Ebonyi State.

It would be recalled that Yul has been dragging May for refusing to return his bride price despite filing for divorce. He also made complaints about her refusal to drop his name.

In the middle of the controversial situation, a journalist took to his social media page to explain the reason why Yul Edochie’s three kids would cease to be his when he retrieved the bride price he paid.

READ ALSO:

Using the Ebonyi tradition as a case study, Wisdom noted that a man will lose his kids to his wife when he chooses to retrieve the bride price that he has paid to marry her.

He, however, said if the actor chooses not to continue the marriage without retrieving the bride price, the kids will remain his.

He wrote: “Anyone close to Yul Edochie should tell him that in Ebonyi State, once Family members return bride price, the children are no longer his own.”

“And any man that comes to marry May will automatically own his children. That’s the tradition in Ebonyi State and he should trend with caution except he doesn’t want the children he had with May.

“Before You Argue Blindly, This Is How It Done Traditional In Ebonyi State Where Yul Edochie Married His First Wife, May From

If the man, that’s Yul Edochie should carry his wife back to her parent’s house and tell her people that he’s no longer marrying again without taking any bride price from them. Then the children will become his.

“But if he takes the bride price back. The children won’t become his own again. Because the money is for the replacement of the children. And if another man should pay the bride price in May, he will be the owner of Yul Edochie’s children.

“Remember, before you argue blindly make inquiries. This is not a Court matter.”

See the posts below: