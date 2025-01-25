Why Yul Edochie Cheated On May For Six Years – Lawyer

Share

The legal representative of the wife of controversial Nollywood actor, May Edochie, Emeka Ugwuonye has shed more light on the secret affair between Yul Edochie and Judy Austin.

Emeka who took to his social media page in a series of posts on Friday explained why it was easy for May’s estranged husband, Yul Edochie to have an extramarital affair for six years without her being aware.

According to the lawyer, May Edochie did not find out about the extramarital affair of Yul because she trusted him so much and believed he wouldn’t cheat on her.

Speaking further, the lawyer said the relationship between the couple started as a childhood friendship which then developed into love and ended in marriage.

May reportedly saw Judy as a female co-worker and hence didn’t suspect anything.

He wrote: “ONE IMPORTANT QUESTION PEOPLE CONTINUE TO ASK ABOUT QUEEN MAY AND YUL EDOCHIE CASE: THIS IS THE EXPLANATION YOU NEED.

“Many people have asked why it was possible for Yul Edochie to conduct a six-year-long affair with Judy Austin and May did not know. Some people even wonder if this meant that there was some kind of problem between the two all this while.

“Truly, if husband and wife were close enough, the woman should sense it if her husband gets so deeply involved in a relationship with another woman. This was one of the first issues we addressed immediately after we began to deal with this case.

”We did not bother to explain this issue publicly all this while. However, seeing the devilish extent Yul and Judy had gone to try to change the narrative and win public sympathy, perhaps it is now justified to explain this aspect of the case.

“Yul was very clever and careful in concealing his relationship with Judy and making it impossible for May to notice. To understand what happened, you need to consider several factors and circumstances, which made it impossible for even an intelligent woman like May to suspect her husband.

“First and foremost, May trusted Yul. She did not suspect that he would betray their marriage. They started as family friends, as childhood friends, and they grew together.

”He was her first and only boyfriend before they got married. She was his first girlfriend before they got married. If there was ever a marriage made in heaven, it would be theirs. Second, though a quiet and calm person, May is confident and sure of herself. She did not have a problem of insecurity.

“She was raised in a family of love and trust. She is not the kind of person who fears that another woman is more attractive than she or worries that another woman would take her husband away from her.

”Third, she understood early in their marriage that her husband was a movie actor and would naturally work with people of the opposite sex. So, she saw the women around Yul, including Judy, only as his colleagues.

“The above factors, as you can see, are psychological factors. May’s psychological profile did not easily ….”

