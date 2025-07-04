New Telegraph

July 4, 2025
Why You Should Choose A Right Partner -Chimamanda Adichie

Renowned Nigerian author and feminist icon, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie advises young women on the need to choose the right partners for themselves.

Speaking during a recent interview the ‘Dream Count’ author urged ladies to take great care in making decisions about whom to marry, noting that one’s partner shapes how their lives turn out eventually.

According to her, ladies should endeavour to choose a kind and supportive man, because she made the right choice.

The writer said in part …

“It’s really important who you choose, young women choose wisely. Sometimes you can tell that the person who you are with is not really a good person, but you are desperate to get married.

“The person who you choose as your life partner will make a huge difference in your life. Choose somebody who is kind, who is supportive, it will make all the difference. I can tell you that I chose well….”

