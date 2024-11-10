New Telegraph

November 10, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 10, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Why You Must…

Why You Must Make Money Before Chasing Love – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has shared some relationship advice with men on why they should make money first before chasing love.

The “Zazuu” crooner who made this known via his Instagram page said  a man ought to make money for himself before looking for whom to love.

He urged men to hustle to create a financial security for themselves before looking to start a relationship.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “MAKE MONEY BEFORE YOU LOVE ❤️ HUSTLE BRO ….NO GIRL FINE PASS PAYMENT SLIP EVEN $50 FINE PASS YOUR BABE”

Reaction trailing this posts,

toxicguy8_ said: “Nah lie 20$ payment slip no fine reach my babe
The last wig I bought for her is 65k
So how 20$ take fine pass her “

iamgabriel707 wrote: “Celeb self dey use WhatsApp caption do instagram caption ”

idopiercingsandtattoos stated: “I don tell myself”

_jajamonkey wrote: “Na were 1 man power stop na him another man own start. Imo ju imo lo shine on weèrey ólòrin”

emmynigi_ wrote: “Make I write this one for my diary”

kellyofenugu said: “I told my hood about you earlier, too sad they don’t believe… Baba i sabi who u pass u. Grace overdose”

See post below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Peter Okoye Breaks Silence Amid Song Theft Allegations
Read Next

Charles Okocha Reflects On Journey To Marriage After 7 Years Of Parenting
Share
Copy Link
×