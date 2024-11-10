Why You Must Make Money Before Chasing Love – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has shared some relationship advice with men on why they should make money first before chasing love.
The “Zazuu” crooner who made this known via his Instagram page said a man ought to make money for himself before looking for whom to love.
He urged men to hustle to create a financial security for themselves before looking to start a relationship.
He wrote: “MAKE MONEY BEFORE YOU LOVE ❤️ HUSTLE BRO ….NO GIRL FINE PASS PAYMENT SLIP EVEN $50 FINE PASS YOUR BABE”
Reaction trailing this posts,
toxicguy8_ said: “Nah lie 20$ payment slip no fine reach my babe
The last wig I bought for her is 65k
So how 20$ take fine pass her “
iamgabriel707 wrote: “Celeb self dey use WhatsApp caption do instagram caption ”
idopiercingsandtattoos stated: “I don tell myself”
_jajamonkey wrote: “Na were 1 man power stop na him another man own start. Imo ju imo lo shine on weèrey ólòrin”
emmynigi_ wrote: “Make I write this one for my diary”
kellyofenugu said: “I told my hood about you earlier, too sad they don’t believe… Baba i sabi who u pass u. Grace overdose”
See post below: