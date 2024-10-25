Why World Bank Should Support Nigerian Women, By Edun

Share

Given the pivotal role women play in fostering social justice and economic growth, the World Bank has been urged to support Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to empower women.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, made this call yesterday at the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings in Washington D. C. Speaking at the flagship event ‘Women Transforming the World’, he reiterated the need for greater progress in improving the lives of women.

Edun’s call came just as the World Bank Group took the first steps toward implementing Gender Strategy 2030. The lender announced a set of actions and concrete goals that aim to boost economic opportunities for more women.

The targets, unveiled at the flagship event, will focus on use of broadband, social protection, and access to capital. These efforts will contribute to one of the three pillars of the Gender Strategy, which is dedicated to expanding and enabling women’s participation in the global economy.

Edun said: “If we empower our female population and give them the same access that we have given our men, society will be better off for it. And I think that goes without saying.

In Nigeria, we have been deliberate, we have a national action plan for the empowerment, the economic empowerment of women. This, he said, was launched a year or two ago, by the President.”

“But what it points to is that it is a deliberate commitment, and it puts women in what we call women affinity groups, essentially self-help groups”, he explained.

Within those groups, according to Edun, are about 22,000, and within those groups, “women learn, they train, they get funding, they get education, they get assistance, and of course, between themselves, they strengthen themselves.”

Specifically, he said these groups fund themselves so they have group savings skills and lend to one another, which has proved a very successful model for helping those women to get on their feet and be successful entrepreneurs.

“They learn about life skills across the board. And, of course, they now become a focal point at which the likes of donors and government can access them.

“In addition to the critical age of 10 to 20 young girls, and we know, historically, culturally, traditionally, the kinds of difficulties they can face, from early marriage and so on and violence, so on and so forth.

And so, we have a programme,” he explained. Edun outlined the economic imperative of empowering Nigeria’s female population, which accounts for 49 per cent of the country’s citizens.

