Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has revealed why fans may never see a collaboration between Afrobeats’ globally celebrated ‘Big 3’, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Afropolitan Podcast, Franklin stated that the industry dynamics and the superstars’ positions as the leading faces of Afrobeats make them more rivals than collaborators.

According to him, every industry has top players who naturally compete, drawing parallels with Nigerian banks, where competition among the biggest institutions is fierce.

“It would be difficult for Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to come together,” Franklin said. “I will speak for Davido. I have never heard him say anything negative about Wizkid or Burna Boy.

“And I’m sure it’s the same for them. But the industry environment they operate in makes collaboration between them unlikely.”

Despite fan speculations about their supposed beef, Franklin clarified that the rivalry does not extend beyond entertainment.

He emphasised that mutual respect exists among the three, even if their competitive positions make working together almost impossible.

“It’s like the rivalry between the top banks in Nigeria. In every industry, there is the ‘Big 3,'” he added.

The comments have reignited conversations online about whether Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy will ever put competition aside and unite on a song that could become a global Afrobeats anthem.