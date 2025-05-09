Why Wizkid Cancelled His Shows – Godson

Share

A close associate to Grammy award-winning artist, Wizkid, Godson has revealed why the singer canceled his upcoming US shows.

New Telegraph gathered that the cancellation of Wizkid’s upcoming tour dates, including Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena, June 5, 2025), New York, NY (Madison Square Garden, June 7, 2025), and Houston, TX (Toyota Center, June 19, 2025), sparked widespread concern and speculation online.

However, the reason behind the cancellation remains unknown, with reports suggesting it stemmed from low ticket sales.

Moreover, Godson sheds light on the cancellation in a Q&A Snapchat session prompted by a fan’s inquiry.

The fan queried; “Please why did WizKid cancelled his shows?. Shed more light”.

In response, Godson stated that Wizkid is still grieving his mother’s death, Jane Dolapo, leaving him unsupported.

Godson said; “Add him to prayers personally, I think that nigga still grieving and nobody is helping him achieve this sad”,.

Recall that Wizkid lost his mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, on August 18, 2023, in London.

During her wake-keeping, Wizkid, delivered an emotional speech, describing the pain of losing his mother as profound and the deepest he’d ever felt.

However, a befitting burial was held, attended by prominent entertainment figures, dignitaries, and Big Brother Naija alumni.

