Why Wike Is Attacking Makinde – PDP Professionals

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders under the aegis of the Conference of Professionals in the PDP (CP-PDP) claim the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, resorted to personal attacks against Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, because he refused to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a statement yesterday by Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the group said Wike’s media interview had exposed those behind the leadership crisis plaguing the PDP.

The statement said: “The CP-PDP invites Nigerians to note the minister’s resort to hubristic invective and baseless allegations against Governor Makinde and other credible leaders.

“This outburst stems from their refusal to support the Tinubu administration, which has brought untold hardship and escalated in security across the country over the last two years.

“Our response to Wike is that the PDP is too big and too deeply entrenched to be captured or derailed. “His resort to personal attacks and bogus allegations against our leaders, such as Makinde, will not yield the results he desires.”

It added: “From Wike’s confessionary responses during the media chat—including his failed attempts to engineer a parallel leadership for the PDP—it is now clear that the travails facing the PDP are contrived to cripple the opposition. “This is part of a sinister plot to enable Tinubu to establish a one-party state ahead of the 2027 general election; a plot the PDP has firmly resisted.

“Nigerians can now clearly identify the individuals and motivations behind the subversive court actions against the PDP, the violent attacks on the new National Working Committee duly elected at the party’s National Convention, the sealing of the PDP National Secretariat, and the attempts to compromise certain INEC officials against the party.”