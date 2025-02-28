Why We’ve Not Conducted Bye-election In Rivers – INEC

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given reasons why it has not conducted bye-elections into Rivers State House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that the incumbent Governor was f Rivers, Sim Fubara had recently accused the commission of delay in conducting the bye-election to fill the vacant seats in the house.

Reacting to the allegations, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement issued on Friday, explained that the matter is pending in court and, therefore, would amount to subjudice if any bye-election is conducted.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the commission has been joined in several suits filed by litigants at various courts, including the Supreme Court,” Oyekanmi stated.

He added that under the circumstances, INEC “must await the final judicial pronouncement on the matter before it embarks on a puerile exercise that may eventually amount to a nullity and a waste of public funds.”

Oyekanmi advised people occupying high public offices to be circumspect in their public statements before they mislead the public and cast aspersion on public institutions, “particularly where they are aware of the pendency of cases in court.”

