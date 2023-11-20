Why Western Liberal Democracy Is Not Working For Africa – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, insisted that Western Liberal Democracy as a system of government will never work in Africa because it was “forced” on the continent.

Obasanjo explained that the Western style of democracy failed in Africa because it does not take into account “our history, culture, value system and the view of the majority of the people”.

The former President stated this while delivering his keynote address at a high-level consultation on “Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa”, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Obasanjo described Western Liberal Democracy as a “government of a few people over all the people or population and these few people are representatives of only some of the people and not full representatives of all the people. Invariably, the majority of the people are wittingly or unwittingly kept out.”

The former President who is the convener of the initiative, advocated for what he termed, “Afro democracy” in place of Western liberal democracy.

According to him, African countries have no business in operating a system of government in which they “have no hands in its definition and design”.

Obasanjo said, “The weakness and failure of liberal democracy as it is practised stem from its history, content, and context and its practice.

“Once you move from all the people to a representative of the people, you start to encounter troubles and problems. For those who define it as the rule of the majority, should the minority be ignored, neglected, and excluded?

“In short, we have a system of government in which we have no hands to define and design and we continue with it, even when we know that it is not working for us.

“Those who brought it to us are now questioning the rightness of their invention, its deliverability, and its relevance today without reform.

“The essence of any system of government is the welfare and well-being of the people: all the people.

“Here, we must interrogate the performance of democracy in the West when it originated from and with us the inheritors of what we are left with by our colonial powers.

“We are here to stop being foolish and stupid. Can we look inward and outward to see what in our country, culture, tradition, practice, and living over the years that we can learn from, adopt, and adapt with practices everywhere for a changed system of government that will service our purpose better and deliver?

“We have to think out of the box and after, act with our new thinking. You are invited here to examine clinically the practice of liberal democracy, identify its shortcomings for our society, and bring forth ideas and recommendations that can serve our purpose better, knowing human beings for what we are and going by our experiences and the experiences of others.

“We are here to think as leaders of thought in the academia and leaders of thought with some experience in politics.”

Speakers at the event include former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, former Deputy Governor of Osun State and former Minister of Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada, former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

Others are former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, former Minister of Police Affairs, Mallam Adamu Maina Waziri, former Aviation Ministers, Dr. Kema Chikwe and Osita Chidoka, Dr. Sarah Jibril, Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi, Senator Abdulhamid Ahmed, Kafilat Ogbara, Nze Ozichukwu F. Chukwu and former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman.