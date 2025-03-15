‘Why we’re using football for national unity’

Share

The organisers of the maiden edition of President Bola Tinubu U-20 Unity football championship, Onengiye Elekima Foundation have come out to explain why they are using football as a tool to propagate their peace and unity agenda, in line with the avowed commitments of President Bola Tinubu towards engendering lasting peace, unity and progress ìn the country.

President and founder of the foundation, Comrade Onengiye Elekima, in a press statement explained that the forthcoming football championship would see male and female U-20 football clubs from across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria participate and battle for the grand prize money of N50m.

According to him, the competition is ostensibly targeted at giving the less privileged, the vulnerable and the seemingly maligned and particularly, the displaced members of the society, a sense of belonging, and the opportunity to display their God-given talents.

“We’re very concerned about the lives of the less privileged and particularly, the people of the various IDP camps in the country,” he said.

“Nigeria is a very blessed nation in all of its ramifications and we believe there are millions of talented male and female youths in the villages, towns and even the IDP camps.”

