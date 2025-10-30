Why We’re Upgrading Ile Ife Infrastructure –Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has justified his administration’s upgrading of Infrastructure at Ile Ife and other major towns of the state, saying improved infrastructure fast- tracks economic developments.

Speaking yesterday, amidst rousing reception at the ancient city of Ile Ife while inspecting the Lagere Flyover bridge and other projects, the governor who decried the neglect of Ile Ife and abandonment of several projects by previous administration and individuals said the cultural capital of Yoruba people deserves the best roads and other infrastructures.

The governor who accused the opposition of deliberately withholding Osun allocation to stop the completion of critical projects by his administration, vowed to push ahead with all the projects, saying Ile Ife infra projects are designed to transform the state into an economic hub and a tourism capital of the South West.