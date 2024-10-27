Why We’re Telling African Story Using ‘Tegwolo’ – Erem

Share

Award winning comedian and founder of House of Ajebo animation Studios, Erem Emeka Nehemiah has spoken on his desire to tell the African story with ‘Tegwolo’, a character that brings narratives to life in an authentic and relatable way.

Erem, who is known for creating funny animation series and engaging content for children, was a panelist at the recently held 2024 EMEA Youth Summit put together by Google in London shed light on his journey so far in telling the African story.

Addressing the gathering, Erem said; “Tegwolo is more than just a character; he’s a symbol of everyday African life, full of humor, wit, and the unique experiences that make our culture so rich.

“Through Tegwolo, I aim to tell stories that resonate not only with African audiences but with people around the world, showing the beauty and diversity of our continent.”

For Erem, it’s essential to keep the storytelling grounded in authenticity while promoting cultural inclusion in kids by getting them to see themselves in the black characters, traditional outfit and engaging in activities that are nuanced towards the African culture.

“The African story has layers of history, tradition, and modern challenges, and I believe Tegwolo offers a playful yet insightful lens through which children and even adults can connect with these themes, especially in this era where migration is at its peak,” he said.

Erem hopes that Tegwolo will inspire a new generation to take pride in their heritage while bridging cultural gaps globally. “Africa has so much to offer the world in terms of storytelling, and Tegwolo is just the beginning of many stories I hope to tell.

Presently, the character is exporting our culture. I get a lot of feedback from Nigerians in the UK, Europe and the US saying it is the closest touch of home their children have because once their children start watching it, they begin to speak a little pidgin.

‘Tegwolo’ is a popular cartoon series that airs on the House of Ajebo YouTube channel. Its titular character is often up to mischief humorously wading in and out of trouble while teaching African values to children.

House of Ajebo is also produces a kiddies animation music series, ‘Jeni and Keni’, and is set to launch the ‘Tegwolo Dash’ mobile games as well as the ‘Jeni and Keni’ app and story books in the near future.

