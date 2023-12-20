Why We’re Successful At Lagos Assembly – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly has said that the Assembly has become the most successful state parliament in Nigeria because of its reliance on God.

Addressing guests including the First Lady of Lagos, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, traditional rulers, and political leaders, the Speaker noted that the House achieved its 2023 goals as a result of the diligence, commitment, and dedication of lawmakers and staff.

Obasa said this on Wednesday at the 21st anniversary of the annual Thanksgiving and end-of-the-year party held at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“It is this commitment to God for excellence and unwavering faith that has led us to the successes we have achieved thus far.

“As we gather here today, we must acknowledge the incredible progress we have made as an Assembly and as individuals throughout the year.

“We have worked tirelessly, with dedication and integrity, to ensure that the needs and aspirations of our constituents are met. Proverbs 16:3 reminds us that if we commit our work to the Lord, our plans will succeed.

“Today, we come together in unity and gratitude, knowing that our collective efforts have not gone unnoticed,” Obasa said.

Quoting James 1:17, the Speaker noted that the Lagos Assembly has become “a House above the common standards of excellence.

“Across the country, we are seen as passionate, a true reflection of the legislature as the focal point of democracy and an arm truly committed to the State’s progress.”

The Speaker, who commended his colleagues and the management for their dedication to duty, urged them to continue to strive for excellence so as to bring more positive changes to the society.

In his sermon on ‘the spirit of excellence’, Prophet Peter Adeniyi Olowoporoku of the Love of Christ Chapel Ministries, urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of discipline and constantly work to stand out in all that they do.

The event witnessed various guest artists including Evangelist Adeyinka Alaseyori.