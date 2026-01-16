Why We’re Staging After I Do To Unveil Studio 18Hub, By Eziukwu

Ifeanyi Eziukwu is a passionate theatre director, producer and creative visionary with a proven track record of delivering captivating stage productions that promote African stories and talent. He is the Managing Creative Director at JT Play Hub.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about ‘Studio 18Hub’, a new hub aimed at promoting and stimulating interest in live theatre in particular and the entertainment industry in general, shedding more light on the choice of ‘After I Do’ to unveil the hub, among other issues

You’ve spent years championing African stories on stage—how does this new venue you are working on represent the next chapter in that mission?

We remain committed to telling the stories of Nigeria’s unsung heroes. Our most recent production in December celebrated the legendary Baba Sala, reaffirming our dedication to preserving cultural icons through theatre. With this new venue, our goal is to build a vibrant, loyal community of theatre-goers bringing the arts closer to the people.

This initiative offers sponsors and government partners direct, meaningful engagement with a clearly defined theatre audience, not just visibility. Beyond storytelling, the theatre and Nollywood industries remain Nigeria’s second-largest employers of young people.

Through this project, we will create jobs, train emerging talents, and provide many with their first professional theatre experience working alongside respected veteran performers—while delivering high-quality, audience-friendly productions that drive social impact, youth empowerment, and cultural growth.

What is the idea behind this new theatre venue in Lagos, and why is it so important now?

The Neighbourhood Theatre is a new theatre venue: ‘Studio 18Hub’, located at 18, Adeola Raji Avenue, Atunrase Estate, Gbagada, Gbagada Bus stop, beside Harvesters Church, created to bring theatre closer to the people.

Over the years, theatre enthusiasts have raised genuine concerns: the rising cost of living, long traffic to the Island, high fuel prices, and expensive tickets have made attending plays stressful and unaffordable for many.

We listened. This inspired our vision to move theatre to the mainland, right into the heart of the community. The Neighbourhood Theatre is theatre without barriers; democratic, accessible, and truly the people’s theatre.

How does the venue’s design serve the kinds of stories you want to tell?

The venue is not limited to any single type of storytelling. It is a fully functional, flexible theatre-found space that can be conveniently reconfigured to suit the unique needs of each production.

Through this platform, we will continue to tell the stories of Nigeria’s unsung heroes, preserving our cultural values while also spotlighting socially relevant and advocacy-driven narratives.

Performances will hold at Studio 18Hub on the first weekend of every other month, creating a consistent and anticipated theatre experience.

This schedule encourages audiences to step out regularly and rediscover theatre in a fresh, accessible, and unforgettable way bringing live performance closer to the people than ever before.

Why did you choose this particular play, ‘After I Do’, to christen the new space?

‘After I Do’ is a compelling stage play by Minna Davies, a passionate and accomplished playwright who has consistently proven his creative strength through powerful, thought-provoking writing.

This production marks the first time the play will be staged on any Nigerian platform, making it a landmark moment for contemporary theatre. A love-reality play, ‘After I Do’ boldly explores the truths of married life, challenging audiences to reflect on what love truly demands beyond the wedding vows.

The play is directed by Ifeanyi Eziukwu, with production produced by AdrianPastol Nnochiri, a passionate and unapologetic advocate of live theatre, Co-Produced by STUDIO 18HUB.

Leading the cast are May Okanigbe and Awesome Duru, two exceptional, methodical and dynamic actors whose performances anchor the story with depth and authenticity. Backed by a dedicated cast and crew, ‘After I Do’ promises a power-packed theatrical experience, thoughtfully chosen to define the spirit and relevance of this season.

How does this production set the tone for what audiences can expect from this venue going forward?

This production is designed to deliver premium value an unforgettable theatre experience that assures audiences their time and money are well spent. For sponsors, it is a high-impact marketing platform, guaranteeing brand visibility, targeted audience engagement, and measurable returns on every naira invested.

How are you ensuring the venue is accessible to diverse Lagos audiences, not just the elite?

Through targeted publicity across Gbagada Estate WhatsApp groups, strategic poster placements within Gbagada, Kosofe and Shomolu Local Government Areas, active social media campaigns, and local radio promotions, we will ensure strong community visibility and audience turnout.

Ticket prices are intentionally affordable N10,000 for Regular and N25,000 for VIP encouraging inclusivity while driving high attendance and value for sponsors.

What role do you see this venue playing in Lagos’s broader arts ecosystem? How will it collaborate with or complement existing spaces?

This space creates new, practical, and sustainable opportunities for African theatre practitioners that have largely been unavailable until now. First, it democratizes access to theatre by bringing quality productions off the island and into the mainland.

Practitioners no longer have to depend on expensive, elitist venues to stage serious work; this lowers production costs and opens doors for emerging writers, directors, designers, and actors to create and earn consistently. Second, it establishes a community-owned performance economy.

By situating theatre within neighbourhoods like Gbagada, practitioners gain direct access to real, diverse audiences,working professionals, families, young people,creating repeat attendance, stronger word-of-mouth, and long-term audience loyalty rather than one-off shows. Third, the space becomes a testing and development hub for African stories.

Playwrights and directors can workshop new material, experiment with form, and refine productions before scaling them to larger venues or tours, something that rarely existed due to cost and accessibility barriers.

For sponsors, this means alignment with a grassroots yet premium cultural movement, one that nurtures talent, drives youth employment, strengthens community engagement, and positions brands as true enablers of African creativity, not just advertisers.

What opportunities will this space create for African theatre practitioners that didn’t exist before?

This space will create unprecedented opportunities for African theatre practitioners by providing an accessible, affordable and professional venue outside traditional high-cost areas. Emerging and established artists can showcase original work, experiment with new formats, and reach diverse audiences in their communities.

It also enables consistent production schedules, skill development, and collaboration across disciplines opportunities that were previously limited by expensive venues and restricted audience access. For sponsors, supporting this space means investing in talent incubation, cultural growth, and meaningful community engagement.

Theatre venues require significant resources to sustain—what’s your model for keeping this space alive and thriving beyond opening night?

Studio 18 is a multidimensional creative space with an ambiance to motivate and synergise all creative works either on the spot, thought out, crafted in words, lyrics, dance or movements. Idea conceptualization is key coming into our one stop creative hub.

Our creative hub features and specialized services are not limited to a a video Studio, cottage/community theater, audio/music studio, voice over studio, photography, makeup studio, VIP lounge, sit-out bar, co-work space, event space and podcast recording. Studio 18 Hub ignite, evolve and transform ideas to life.

What’s your programming vision for the first year?

Five years? In the first year, the space will establish itself as a vibrant community theatre hub, showcasing high-quality productions like After I Do, hosting workshops, and engaging local audiences while developing emerging talent.

Over five years, it will grow into a premier incubator for African theatre launching new stories, fostering collaborations, hosting regional festivals, and attracting national and international partnerships creating sustainable opportunities for practitioners and delivering measurable cultural and brand impact for sponsors.

If this venue succeeds beyond your wildest dreams, what will that success look like for African theatre as a whole?

When this Neighbourhood theatre series succeeds, it will transform African theatre creating a sustainable ecosystem for artists, bringing high-quality productions to new audiences, and inspiring more accessible, community-centered theatres.

It will elevate African stories, set new industry standards, and give sponsors a platform to be part of a powerful cultural movement.

What are your expectations from the audience, both in terms of the play and the venue?

From the play, we expect the audience to engage deeply—laugh, reflect, and connect with the story. We hope they will be open to the emotions and ideas presented, participate in the shared experience of live theatre, and leave with meaningful takeaways that spark conversations beyond the venue.

From the venue, a seamless flow, no hassles, expect the audience to embrace the space as a comfortable, welcoming, and accessible hub for theatre.

We hope they appreciate the convenience of a neighbourhood theatre, respect the environment, and support future productions by attending regularly, spreading the word, and creating a vibrant community around live performance.