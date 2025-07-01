‘Why We’re Slow In Paying Liquidation Dividends’ – NDIC Explains

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has attributed delays in the payment of liquidation dividends to the failure of debtors of closed banks to repay their loans.

The Corporation, while reaffirming its commitment to ensuring full payment to depositors of failed banks, stated that the recovery of outstanding debts and sale of liquidated bank assets are critical to the timely disbursement of dividends.

In a post on its official X handle on Tuesday, the NDIC responded to renewed concerns raised by depositors over the prolonged delays in settlement. The agency explained that many of the affected banks’ loan obligations remain unpaid, hampering the Corporation’s ability to disburse dividends swiftly.

“Debtors who neglect to pay back their loans in failed banks cause delays in the payment of liquidation dividends. NDIC is committed to recovery of all debts and sales of assets of failed banks to ensure full payment to depositors,” the agency stated.

In April 2025, the NDIC paid the first tranche of ₦46.6 billion in liquidation dividends to depositors of the defunct Heritage Bank Plc. These funds were realized from the liquidation of the bank’s assets and were paid to depositors whose balances exceeded the ₦5 million maximum insured limit.

A liquidation dividend refers to payments made by the NDIC to depositors of a closed bank, beyond the insured limit of ₦5 million, from proceeds generated through the recovery of debts and sale of the bank’s assets. The term also covers payments to other creditors and shareholders, but only after depositors have been fully reimbursed.

The payment of the first tranche of liquidation dividends commenced on Friday, April 25, 2025. According to the NDIC, the dividend was paid at a rate of 9.2 kobo per Naira on a pro-rata basis to eligible depositors with balances exceeding the insured limit at the time of Heritage Bank’s closure.

It will be recalled that following the revocation of Heritage Bank’s operating license by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on June 3, 2024, the NDIC swiftly reimbursed insured deposits of up to ₦5 million per depositor.

To ensure a seamless payment process, the Corporation utilized the depositors’ Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) to identify alternative bank accounts and automatically credited them with the insured amount. NDIC also relied on the same records used in the payment of the insured amount to facilitate the disbursement of the liquidation dividends.

The Corporation advised any depositor with a balance exceeding ₦5 million who received the insured portion but has not yet received their liquidation dividend to visit the nearest NDIC office for assistance.