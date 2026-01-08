Why We’re Reviewing ADC Constitution – Mark

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, said the party is embarking on a review of its constitution to ensure it reflects present realities, meets future challenges, and aligns with global best practices in democratic party administration.

Mark, who spoke on Thursday at the inauguration of the 22-member ADC Constitution Review Committee in Abuja, explained that the exercise is not about changing principles but “about strengthening them.”

The former President of the Senate, who directed the committee to thoroughly review the existing ADC Constitution and identify areas requiring amendment, clarification, or updating, said the exercise aims to ensure clarity, fairness, inclusiveness, and accountability in the party’s structures and processes.

“A party’s constitution is its moral compass and legal backbone. It defines our ideology, guides our conduct, regulates our internal processes, and safeguards internal democracy,” he added.

Mark said the party wants a constitution that empowers its members, promotes unity, resolves disputes fairly, and positions the ADC as a credible alternative for national leadership.

“The inauguration of the ADC Constitution Review Committee underscores our collective resolve to build a party founded on strong democratic values, internal cohesion, and effective governance,” he stated.

He disclosed that members of the committee were carefully selected based on their experience, integrity, and commitment to the ideals of the party.

He reminded them that they carry a great responsibility and urged them “to approach this assignment with open minds, broad consultations, and an unwavering commitment to the collective interest of the ADC. You must listen to the voices of party members at all levels, respect our founding values, and produce a constitution that strengthens internal democracy, enhances discipline, and guarantees transparency in party affairs.”

The committee, which was given eleven terms of reference, was instructed to ensure that the revised constitution aligns with global best practices in democratic governance, party administration, and internal democracy.

It is also expected to produce a revised constitution that promotes inclusiveness, transparency, equity, and fair participation of all members, including women, youths, and persons with disabilities.

Other areas of review include provisions relating to party primaries, congresses, dispute resolution, discipline, and sanctions to ensure fairness and credibility, as well as the roles, powers, and relationships of party organs at all levels to enhance efficiency, accountability, and coordination.

The committee must also ensure that the ADC constitution complies with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and relevant electoral laws and regulations.

The Chairman of the ADC Constitution Review Committee, Etigwe Uwa, SAN, said the review is not because the current constitution is flawed, “but the purpose is to make the constitution much better.”

Uwa described the fractionalisation and multiplicity of party officials up to the unit level as novel, adding that the committee would critically examine it “as a means of grassroots penetration and mobilization.”

He assured that the committee would work with dispatch, “realizing the urgency, and would utilize both physical and virtual means to achieve our goals. We will seek inputs from as many members as possible and do our best to produce a near-ideal, autochthonous, and workable constitution that enjoys buy-in and acceptance across the party and the country.”

Among the members of the committee are former ADC National Chairman Dr. Ralphs Nwosu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha, among others.

The committee has 30 days to submit an interim report and proposed amendments to the National Working Committee (NWC).