Why We’re Probing Banks’ Multiple Taxes, Charges On Public Servants – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the multiple deductions of taxes and charges by banks from public servants’ accounts, describing the practice as a serious erosion of public trust.

Abbas made the remarks on Thursday while inaugurating the Ad Hoc Committee on the deduction of taxes and sundry charges from civil and public servants’ earnings, as well as the multiple charges imposed on customers’ accounts in Nigeria, at the National Assembly.

Represented by the Chief Whip, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, the Speaker said,

“It is a privilege to stand before you today to inaugurate the House Ad Hoc Committee dedicated to investigating tax deductions and various charges affecting the earnings of our civil and public servants, as well as the excessive bank fees impacting everyday Nigerians.

“As representatives of the people, we are entrusted with the duty to uphold transparency, accountability, and fairness in our financial systems. The deductions faced by our public servants raise serious concerns. These dedicated individuals, who work tirelessly for our nation, should not bear the burden of unjust financial practices that diminish their earnings.

“Moreover, the issue of multiple bank charges erodes public trust and places an undue strain on citizens’ finances. The demands for transparency and fairness in banking cannot be ignored; they require our immediate attention.”

The Speaker urged the committee to work diligently and with integrity, engaging stakeholders across various sectors to uncover the truth and provide actionable recommendations that protect the rights of citizens.

In his welcome address, the committee chairman, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, said the panel was established in response to concerns raised by public servants and citizens over the complexity and multiplicity of tax deductions and bank charges.

“We acknowledge that these issues have contributed to confusion and a lack of trust among our populace. As their representatives, it is our responsibility to address these concerns directly and ensure that financial practices promote justice and equity.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to transparency and fairness. This Committee is tasked with investigating the nature and application of taxes, levies, and salary deductions affecting civil and public servants, including any instances of non-remittance of these funds. Additionally, we will scrutinize the range of bank charges imposed on customer accounts, including VAT applicable to existing charges.

“We aim to identify any irregularities, recommend essential reforms, and advocate for the rights of all Nigerians. We will evaluate the impact of these deductions and charges to ensure they are just and transparent. As we progress, we are prepared to make far-reaching and decisive recommendations, not minding whose ox is gored, and will not hesitate to utilize the full authority of the Legislature when necessary.”