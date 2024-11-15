Why We’re Passionate About Women Empowerment – ANBWN Boss

Share

The National President of the Association of Nigerian Business Women Network (ANBWN), Otunba Gbemisola Oduntan, has said that the group is passionate about the empowerment of women to give them opportunity to grow their businesses.

Otunba Oduntan stated this as the group, comprising about 90 women groups in Nigeria, staged a walk from Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos to Alausa Secretariat today to mark the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

“It’s a global entrepreneurship week, when entrepreneurs are recognised telling people that entrepreneurship is the best in the world, and that everybody can be an entrepreneur.

“We are very passionate about the economic empowerment of women, we want government policies to be reformed, especially those that do not allow women to be where they ought to be.

“The week is meant to liberate you, make you independent, and you don’t have to beg. We also went you to know that you can be somebody in life.

“Today, we have done a walk to sentsitize people that entrepreneurship is for everybody and that anyone can be a business person.

“As a woman, you don’t need a start-up capital like that, we brought people from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) here to tell them how to start their businesses.

“We brought people from the Ministry of Wealth Creation here also. They do skill acquisition programmes and give funding to women who are just starting up.

“We came here so that people can have information on what they do. We support all women; both those in the grassroots and women in urban areas. We are an umbrella body for over 90 women associations,” she said.

Oduntan stated that the association does capacity building for women and that they direct them to where they can get help for their businesses.

She revealed that they are organising a programme that in January, 2025, where women would be trained and given money to fund their businesses.

Speaking to the participants, Oduntan expressed her gladness to be their leader, adding that they want to tell the whole world that entrepreneurship is for everyone.

“We have dared to dream, we have fulfilled visions because we are all entrepreneurs.

“We have brought to life those things we are passionate about, and we are out to do what we believe in and we are making money and independent as women.

“Today, I am so glad that you are all here and I am not taking it for granted that you are all here. Discuss with someone and talk to her how you can collaborate with her. We are going to show the world that are entrepreneurs,” she said.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Coordinator 1 of the association, Princess Omotola Omole, said that every woman is an entrepreneur, especially from the way they cook their food by knowing what to buy and what to cook.

Omole told the participants to encourage networking and do team work, saying that everybody should discuss with one person and link with others to share ideas.

“We are all multiple entrepreneurs, women can do too many things, we can network, and we can multitask,” she said.

In her speech, the National Treasurer of the group, Mrs Tosin Sodehinde, said that the event was an opportunity for them to network, and that they are leaders of different associations, while urging them to collaborate and see what they could do together.

In her speech, Mrs. Modupe Oyekunle, told the women that what they had done would be appreciated all over the world, adding that they were celebrating the spirit of taking risks and that not taking the risks is also a risk.

“We are taking a big risk and we are innovating. What makes ours special is that we are celebrating women.

Take care of a woman and you are taking care of a nation. Taking care of your business and ensuring that everything is fine is a big phenomenon.

“We celebrate ourselves and every woman that is doing something. We will not give up.

“I know that it is possible and we will take our businesses to the next level and we will be fine. God bless Nigeria, God bless ANWBN, God bless all our associations and everyone,” she said.

Mrs Adijat Famuditi from the Lagos LSETF, told the women that they could be given loans with 9% interest for one year with no other charges for their businesses and urged them to make use of the opportunity to grow their businesses.

Famuditi added that LSETF has offices in the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across the state.

