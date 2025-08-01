Why We’re Organising Children’s Summer Camp, By National Theatre GM

After series of auditions held over two weekends, the Children’s Summer Camp organised by the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, in collaboration with Proud African Roots, began on Monday amid palpable excitement.

With launching a Children’s Summer Camp for ‘Story Theatre with Grandma Wura’ in Lagos, where children with talents in singing, acting, or dancing can be nurtured for a future musical theatre production, as its aim, the project sets the stage for the emergence of the next generation of young creatives.

The audition provided opportunity for the participating children to showcase their skills. A panel of judges, comprising Charity Omaghomi (Music Director and Vocal Coach), Frank Konwea (Choreographer), and Bola Edwards (Producer and Director), were on hand to rate the children’s skills and potential.

Prior to the audition, it was advertised on social media, inviting children aged 8 to 16 to record a one minute 30 seconds video of acting monologue and 30 seconds of singing on Instagram. The auditions, held at the Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi, Lagos, had more than 40 children that participated under the supervision of the General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Mrs. Tola Akerele; and the CEO and Founder of Proud African Roots, Bola Edwards, popularly known as Grandma Wura, who was also one of the judges.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph after the audition, Akerele expressed satisfaction with the selection process for the new breed of artists who will undergo training at the summer camp, which opened on Monday, July 28 and runs until August 23, with classes from 9 am to 3 pm daily.

“At National Theatre, we are always about putting wonderful things on stage. I think the children’s camp is one of the things that can help us achieve that. It is a four-week summer camp with intense rehearsals, learning new skills, team work, collaboration and discipline. For me, it is a way to engage our children during the holiday,” Akerele stated.

The productions scheduled for August 22 and 23 at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, will feature two shows daily.

A communication executive for The Osahon Okunbo Foundation, main sponsor of the camp, Nicole Asinugo, disclosed why the foundation is providing financial support for the summer camp.

“We are interested in this summer camp because it aligns with our core values, which are about nurturing potential and purpose. We appreciate what the National Theatre is doing to empower young people by providing them a stage to develop and showcase their skills. “Creativity is something that can be a sustainable career, and we believe it’s essential to support young people in exploring their creative potential.”

Also speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Bola Edwards, who is a veteran thespian and children theatre expert, and one of the judges at the audition, reflected on the 10-year journey of ‘Story Theatre with Grandma Wura’, stressing that it was inspired by the need to create a platform for families to come together and enjoy quality time in the theatre, while promoting moral, cultural values.

“The family unit is the bedrock of society,” she said.

“When you get the family right, everything else falls into place. That’s why we started Story Theatre in 2015 – to create a platform for families to come together and enjoy quality time in the theatre. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see how the theatre has built and structured children, equipping them with foundational values like resilience and confidence.”