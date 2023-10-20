Why We’re Honouring Exceptional Kids In Nigeria, by Yuba

Despite the deplorable state of the educational system in Nigeria, there are exceptional kids who have shown ability and excellence in their academic work. These kids need to be appreciated and honoured to motivate other kids across the country. The founder of Distinct Kids Club, Oleander Yuba, is one of those who believe that these exceptional kids should be appreciated.

As such, she has established the Distinct Kids Club Showcase and Award to recognise and celebrate the unique abilities of children, with an ultra-specific focus on promoting eloquence and excellent communication skills Yuba said this initiative seeks to not only acknowledge individual children but also schools and organisations that contribute significantly to the development of eloquence in society.

Books

She said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of two significant books, one tailored for adults, focusing on the art of public speaking and another designed to impart essential etiquette skills to children. Through this showcase and award ceremony, we aim to create a platform that fosters the growth and recognition of exceptional talents among children.

“By showcasing these young stars, we hope to inspire parents, guardians, and responsible organisations to support the effective training of children to boost their confidence and equip them with excellent communication skills. Additionally, this event aims to highlight the importance of literacy and encouraging a culture of excellence in communication across the communities in Nigeria. These children are the future of our nation, and it is only right that we lay a firm foundation for them and support their growth.

“The selection criteria for the Distinct Kids Awards involve a thor- ough assessment of several factors. However, the most prominent ones were spotting the unique abilities of these children and the strength of their communication skills. These children were chosen based on their fluent use of the English language, their eloquence, outstanding communication skills, and the tremendous things they are doing in society.

Some of them are published authors, inspirational speakers, young actors and actresses, models, singers, and instrumentalists, to mention but a few. “Schools and organisations that exhibit a commitment to innovative teaching methods and emphasise character development were also considered for recognition. This approach ensures that the awards acknowledge a diverse range of talents and contributions within the educational landscape.”

Exceptional kids

According to Yuba, the decision to celebrate exceptional kids in Nigeria is prompted by the belief that show- casing and encouraging the unique talents of these children contributes immensely to the overall development of the nation. “By showcasing and rewarding these talents, we can inspire other parents, children, educators, and communities to recognise and nurture the potential within every child. In this way, we elevate the awareness and importance of qualitative literacy education across different communities in our nation.

“Subsequently, we raise excellent individuals who are focused on their growth as well as the nation’s, this will also decrease the increasing crime rate sponsored by the high number of unemployed youth in the country. “The Distinct Kids Showcase and Award Ceremony serve as a powerful motivator by providing public recognition for the recipients’ achievements. Beyond strengthening their confidence, the awards set an inspiring example for other children, encouraging them to strive for excellence in their pursuits.

The ripple effect of this recognition is expected to create a culture of aspiration and achievement among the youth, fostering a positive educational environment. “At the Distinct Kids Club, we are devoted t o nurturing eloquence and exquisite communication skills in children to help them navigate the world of literacy easily at a young age. We achieve this using our several initiatives that transcend the traditional academic system. “Additionally, our initiatives are designed to first help these children break out from the belief that reading and writing are obscurities.

By doing so, we enable them to see the various possibilities that exist in having proper literacy education, and at the same time empower their minds for success, instilling a growth mindset in them to help them thrive in every aspect of their lives. “While we considered other initiatives to achieve our aim, the thought of celebrating the children who have put extra effort into building eloquence and acquiring excellent communication skills remained top of mind.

We believe that every child possesses distinct abilities that can contribute significantly to society when acknowledged and developed. This initiative will encourage these children to do even more and unlock their full potential. Through this, we can achieve our mission and set the pace for traditional systems of education and other institutions to invest heavily in the qualitative development of children across the nation.”

Apart from receiving awards, Yuba said the club intends to follow up with the kids to ensure that they continue to develop their communication skills so as to increase their confidence and get well-positioned for the future. She said the kids will be constantly reminded of the need to remain excellent individuals and to promote eloquence among their peers.

Mentorship programmes

“Additionally, we aim to suggest comprehensive mentorship programmes, tailored skill development initiatives, and opportunities for the parents of these children to further explore and enhance the unique abil- ities of their children. The objective is to provide sustained support that goes beyond a one-time acknowledgement, ensuring the continuous growth and development of these young talents. “For children not currently enrolled in formal education, we look forward to creating opportunities for them to acquire literacy skills.

To achieve this, we will seek partnerships with relevant organisations and government agencies to ensure that quality education is provided to them at little or no cost. More so, we will focus our efforts on addressing barriers to quality education, promoting awareness about the importance of education, and providing alternative learning opportunities to ensure that all children, regardless of their formal schooling status, have access to quality education.” She also expressed concern over the state of education in the country and asked the federal government to prioritise education and make the necessary investments.

Educational system

“Who wouldn’t be worried? I believe that improving the Nigerian educational system requires a detailed and well-thought-out approach. “Addressing these challenges warrants that the government prioritises education in its policies, allo- cates increased funding to the education sector, facilitates the quality of teacher training programmes, and creates a conducive learning environment. Furthermore, collaborating with educators, parents, and communities is essential to developing and implementing sustainable solutions that can positively transform the educational landscape of the nation.

“To reduce the number of out-of- school children, the government can consider multifaceted policies and interventions. This may involve efforts targeted at improving access to education in rural areas, addressing socio-economic barriers such as poverty and discrimination, and investing in infrastructure and resources for schools. Collaborative initiatives with non-governmental organisations and communities can play a crucial role in achieving these objectives.”