Why We’re Giving Out Fuel As Palliatives– Prophet Nkiru

Prophet Godwin Nkiru of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, Egbeda, Akowonjo, Lagos has said that the need to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses arising from fuel subsidy removal was the motive behind the decision of the ministry to give out free fuel to the residents of the state.

Speaking to journalists during the flag-off of the free fuel distribution by the ministry at Blue Shore Oil & Gas, Ikeja, Lagos, Prophet Nkiru urged Nigerians to bear with the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, saying that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Nkriru, who was a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC- PCC) in Lagos State, said that it was imperative for him to support what the government is doing and come to the aid of the mass- es at the same time. “You can see what is happening here today, we are giving fuel palliatives to everybody around.

We are using it to help the poor Nigerians until fuel goes back to normal price. “We will continue to support the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I thank the Lagos State Government and the President for their efforts so far,” he said.

The cleric revealed that they had been able to give fuel to over 1,000 people, and that they gave motor- cycles three litres each and vehicles five litres each, adding that they would be spending over one million naira to give people free fuel on one day.

While saying that the project is being financed by the church due to the love they have for the people and the government, Prophet Nkiru stated that the church would continue to do their best to make sure that the government succeeds.