Why We’re Equipping Nigerians With Korean Culinary Skills –KCCN

In recent years, the Korean culture has witnessed a surge across the globe; from K-pop and K-dramas to skincare and cuisine. But beyond the entertainment buzz lies a deeper facilitator of cultural exchange – food, and REGINA OTOKPA reports on the recent Hansik cooking class

Why Hansik?

The Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN), has reaffirmed its commitment to bridging cultural gaps especially the limited availability of Korean cuisine in Nigeria, by equipping Nigerians with skills in Korean culinary arts.

The Centre is on a mission to empower Nigerians with skills in Korean culinary arts, opening doors to new career opportunities and fostering deeper cross-cultural understanding. At the August Hansik class designed to expose 16 Nigerians to Korean Summer Punch and dishes, the KCCN was optimistic that in no distant time, it’s consistent hands-on Hansik (Korean Food) classes with lasting impacts, would pay off with participants of the trainings establishing Korean restaurants in Nigeria.

KCCN Cultural Events Manager Yunjin Lee disclosed that the picks for this summer were Oi Muchim, Hwachae, and Kimchi Mari Guksu — three dishes perfect for the summer representing freshness, balance, and bold flavors.

According to her, the Hansik classes and contest which has been ongoing on a regular basis, could inspire participants go beyond the empowerment to embrace the opening doors to new career and economic opportunities. She said: “We want to bring Korean dishes to Nigeria because in Nigeria there is no Korean restaurant.

You can see a lot of Chinese or sometimes Japanese but there’s no official Korean restaurant, at least in Abuja or Lagos to the best of my knowledge. “These days you can see a lot of global dishes on YouTube, Korean dramas or some movies. But this programme’s aim will be to make people actually experience what they want to, see, what they want to eat.

“As an organization, we cannot open the restaurant but there are some changes I’m feeling already in Abuja. There are some ramen places they (Hansik participants) can get more inspirations and ideas for the business. I will be really happy to have more options.” Lee added that the absence of Korean restaurants was making access to indigenous Korean ingredients difficult to access.

“Because of this, it’s hard for Nigerians to get the Korean ingredients so we are bringing the actual Korean ingredients. For example, today we brought kimchi. There is kimchi in Nigeria but it’s not like the authentic one.”

On the summer themed class, she explained, “in Nigeria, for me it’s always summer weather but in Korea, the peak of the summer is July and August and this is the vacation season so we prepared more cool dishes. “The first dish is Kimchi Mari Guksu which is kimchi noodles with the cool broth, the second is Oi Muchim which is with cucumber and pepper and the last one is watermelon Hwachae with the ice, fruit, and some cider.

“There are many other recipes, but that’s the most fresh and standard one. So basically, we wanted to make more dishes related to the summer theme, but in a more easier way.”

A blend of culture and opportunity

For KCCN, the goal goes beyond introducing Nigerians to Korean food; it’s about building cultural bridges and economic empowerment. The KCCN believes that food is one of the most powerful tools for cultural diplomacy and “by training Nigerians in Korean cuisine, they are not just sharing their traditions, but we’re creating real economic opportunities.”

From the sizzling flavours of bulgogi to the rich, fermented depth of kimchi, Nigerian trainees are learning the intricacies of Korean dishes—many of which share commonalities with Nigerian cuisine in terms of spice, communal eating, and cooking methods.

Hands-On training with lasting impact

Through partnerships with local culinary schools, seasoned Korean chefs, and cultural instructors, KCCN has rolled out a series of hands-on cooking classes and workshops in Abuja and Lagos. Participants not only learn how to prepare authentic Korean dishes but also gain insights into food presentation, hygiene, and the cultural significance of each recipe. For many Nigerians, especially young people and aspiring chefs, the training has opened a new world of possibilities.

Empowering through skill development

At its core, the KCCN culinary programme is part of a broader vision to equip Nigerians with marketable skills in a globalizing economy. With the rise of international restaurants, food tourism, and the increasing appetite for diverse cuisine, knowing how to prepare Korean dishes can be a valuable asset.

The training also supports entrepreneurship, encouraging participants to explore careers as chefs, caterers, content creators, or even restaurant owners specializing in Korean-Nigerian fusion cuisine.

Looking ahead

With growing demand and positive feedback, KCCN could be looking towards expanding the programme to further cross-cultural exchange opportunities. As Korean culture continues to find a warm reception in Nigeria, initiatives like the Hansik ensures that the exchange is not one-sided. With every dish prepared, a story of partnership, potential, and shared humanity is told.