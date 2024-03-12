Why We’re Canvassing For Living Wage To Ameliorate Economic Hardship – Chinda

…Insists nobody can earn less than N100k and survive in Nigeria

The House of Representatives opposition caucus leader, Rep Kingsley Ogundu Chinda has adduced the reason why 42 lawmakers endorsed a motion seeking a living wage for Nigerian workers.

Recall that the House minority leader alongside 41 lawmakers across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja had last week tabled the timely motion on living wage at plenary.

Speaking at a sideline on the motion, Chinda said:” No lawmaker today in Nigeria is happy about the situation in the country. That’s why we’re pushing for a living wage for all Nigerian workers. The take-home pay can not take the worker home. We are very disturbed by the turn of events.

Chinda said: “The rising inflationary rate in the country has had a negative effect on the cost of living with the galloping inflation that cuts across all facets of life.

“As captured in the motion, Trade Economics in 2018 reported the living wage for an individual Nigerian and a Nigerian family to N43,200 per month and N137,600/respectively but this is pre-subsidy removal.

“Presently, no labourer can live in Nigeria with a wage less than N100,000 monthly.

“Also, according to the World Bank report, low purchasing in the country occasioned by high inflationary rate has led to an increase in poverty across the country.

“But Nigerians should be rest assured that the resolutions reached by the House have been activated and the ad hoc committee will transmit the outcome to the Senate for speedy concurrence.

“As representatives of Nigerians, we are very disturbed, and we are not going to rest on our oars until there’s a permanent solution.